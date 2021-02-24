Amplify headed by Ad Filmmaker Varun Prabhudayal Gupta relaunches with a fresh look and a brand-new approach.

MUMBAI: Amplify has been a label in the news for successfully launching close to 400 singles and around 1500 artists. The label since the time of its inception has always promoted genuine Independent talents across the globe.
Some of the artists that they have worked with are Richa Sharma, Hariharan, Jaspinder Narula, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Malini Awasthi and other prominent artists.
Post the pandemic slowdown, music label which aspires to bring back the time of 90s where independent music and artists had value and were devotedly recognized, Amplify is coming back with the same enthusiasm. They foresee a tremendous capacity for Independent Music in India.
They also feel that their initial launch a few years ago was a bit too early for their kind of content. This change in the approach of Indie music fans has prompted Amplify to relaunch with a new approach and better collaborations.
Amplify is the brainchild of Ad Filmmaker Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and synergy between the owner of a publishing house Ankur Gupta. The label relaunches itself with 'Meherbaniyan', sung by Singer Simran Choudhary featuring herself and Bigg Boss Fame Sara Gurpal. The label plans to release back-to-back remarkable music. The first two music videos are shot in the exotic locations of Dehradun and Punjab.
Varun Prabhudayal Gupta says "I started this label in 2015 with the passion and to keep the legacy alive. We are bringing back the authenticity and crystal sound of Independent music with the same taste of the old. I wanted to start with a beautiful melody and so I decided with Directing the first music video. It’s very close to my heart”
Ankur Gupta says "I and Varun along with our whole team are very excited for the relaunch of Amplify. We need to bring out the raw and real musical elements through our songs, the freshness of new vocalists is an important aspect to look forward to. Our platform is a home for Indie Artists.”
