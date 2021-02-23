Watch BTS' 'MTV Unplugged' performance live

MUMBAI: If you’re an ARMY, you may want to know how to watch BTS‘ “MTV Unplugged” performance online for free to hear their “dynamite” vocals.

All seven BTS members—Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook—will perform on “MTV Unplugged” on Tuesday, February 23. Though the special will air on MTV in America, the K-pop boy band filmed their performance in Seoul, Korea. For those who are unfamiliar with MTV’s “Unplugged” series, the special started in 1989 and has since spotlighted megastar musicians, such as Nirvana, Tony Bennett, Mariah Carey, Aerosmith, LL Cool J, Bob Dylan, George Michael, Bjork, Lauryn Hill and Jay-Z.

According to a press release for BTS’ special, which is titled “MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS,” the seven-member group’s concert will offer fans a “front-row seat to never-before-seen versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album BE (Essential Edition), in intimate settings.”

BTS released BE in November 2020. The album features eight songs, including two of the band’s first Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits, “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” BTS’ “MTV Unplugged” performance also comes a month before the K-pop group is expected to attend the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in March, where they’re nominated for their first-ever Grammy in the “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Dynamite.”

As ARMYs know, 2020 was a whirlwind year for BTS, and 2020 is bound to be even better. Here’s how to watch BTS’ “MTV Unplugged” performance online for free ahead.