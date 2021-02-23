For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari is top 10 on Billboard Thriller Global Charts

MUMBAI: Times Music exclusive release, 'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari secures the 10th position on the Billboard Triller Global charts. 'Taarifein' is not just one of the top 10 songs on the global charts but it has retained its position for two consecutive weeks.

Billboard's Triller Global Charts feature top songs globally, making it possible for independent music to be discovered worldwide. With more than 2M views of #Taarifein on the Triller app, the song has secured its top spot.

'Taarifein' by Ankit Tiwari is a beautiful catchy, romantic track featuring Kunwar Arora and Tanuja Chauhan. The song is composed by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Ajay Keswani (Sanjeev- Ajay) and lyrics are written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. It was released on Times Music's YouTube channel on December 10, 2020.

"I am over the moon. This is extremely exciting. To see a song you loved get so much love and appreciation globally, is a wonderful feeling. I am elated," said 'Taarifein' singer, Ankit Tiwari.

'Taarifein' is a Times Music exclusive release and is available to watch/listen on Times Music's YouTube channel. It's now available on all streaming platforms for you to enjoy.

Watch on YouTube:

