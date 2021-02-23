SpotlampE presents 'KALLI BEHKE' by Kunaaal Wason

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s much sought after music label for independent music – SpotlampE, has launched a new Punjabi track titled ‘Kalli Behke’ by Kunaal Wason. Packed with unlimited swag, groovy tunes and deep heart-touching lyrics, ‘Kalli Behke’ is all set to rule the Indie Music Charts! Beginning 23rdFebruary, ‘Kalli Behke’ will be available on SpotlampE and the Song will also air on 9X Tashan.

Kalli Behke is written, sung & composed by Kunaaal Wason, the founder of India's top 10 fusion bands "Nasya". The music of ‘Kalli Behke’ is composed by Barrel and the lyrics are co-written by Vejeeta. The song features Kunaaal Wason and the gorgeous model and actor Aarti Sharma!

Kunaaal Wason has been an active name in the event industry and has been performing worldwide since year 2007. His last song "tere bajon" released worldwide on Zee Music Company, received great response from the audience. Kunaaal is not just an energetic performer but also a great singer, lyricist & composer. This “dreadlocks wala munda” is all set to rock the indie music scene with ‘Kalli Behke’.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Kalli Behke’, an excited Kunaaal Wason said “Talking about a heart break song is easy but expressing the same in words isn’t. I am delighted to collaborate with SpotlampE and present my latest song ‘Kalli Behke’ - a song based on a true heart break story! The soulful music of Kalli Behke perfectly complements its heartfelt lyrics. I hope the Song receives all the love and adulation from the listeners!”

In a short span of time SpotlampE has launched many independent tracks collaborating with established as well as upcoming singers in Hindi as well as other regional languages. The music label has become the go-to destination for artistes to launch their original tracks.

Commenting on the launch of ‘Kalli Behke’, Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer, 9X Media said, “Punjab has been a hub of great music. Some of the best originals songs come from Punjab. SpotlampE has released many Punjabi tracks which were very well received by the listeners. We are pleased to partner with Kunaaal Wason and present this melodious new song ‘Kalli Behke’. The Song grows on the listeners making them want to hear it many times over. I am confident, this new track will soon top the Punjabi music charts.”

‘Kalli Behke’ will be promoted across 9X Media Network and its social media handles. The track will also be available across all Audio & Video streaming platforms & on YouTube.

Catch the song ‘Kalli Behke’ by Kunaaal Wason on