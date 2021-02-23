Shuffled with the best in the hood' at the Grand Finale of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle

MUMBAI: BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, India’s biggest hip-hop league culminated this Sunday with an array of colourful performances by budding hip-hop artists. Conceptualized by OML, the grand finale was live streamed on PayTM Insider where 95 participants competed across categories of breaking, popping, locking, rap and graffiti for the prize of INR 2 million. Team Beta, led by JordIndian, won the league, in the newly introduced league team format. Bboy Tornado took home the title of beaking champion, Neeraj Pandey won in the popping category and Creative Dance Crew topped the showcase contest. For the 2 new categories introduced this year, GD47 was crowned winning rapper, and Mooz One was the top graffiti artist The battles were decided by globally renowned hip hop talent - Bboy Focus, J Smooth, Bam Martin, Daku, Tyler Street Art, Dee MC and MC Altaf.

Launched in November, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle hosted three phases of workshops under School of Shuffle banner by the best in the hip-hop community like Sez on the Beat, Tushar Shetty, Santanu Hazarika, Alisha Shaikh and many more. League ambassadors, Shantanu Maheshwari, JordIndian, Piyush & Shazia and Kr$na had bid for their teams and mentored the participants this season after a competitive Qualifier round.

Shuffle Stars Kriti Sanon and Vijay Deverakonda, who have boosted the morale of all participants throughout the season, tuned in virtually and cheered on the league ambassadors and participants through the finale.

Speaking of the finale, Kriti Sanon said, “After witnessing the BREEZER Vivid Shuffle finale, it’s safe to say that I’m incredibly impressed by the amount of hip-hop talent in the country. Each performance was gripping and I have had an amazing time being associated with a league like BREEZER Vivid Shuffle. I’ve always loved dancing and hip-hop has been one of my favourite genres, and this league got so many of its formats under one roof!”

Vijay Deverakonda said, “BREEZER Vivid Shuffle brought alive some extraordinary performances and I’m sure the judges had a tough time selecting the winners. Some great talent has been discovered this season, and BREEZER Vivid Shuffle has provided a platform to the budding artists to showcase their talent and support the hip-hop community. Hoping to see the participants and winners Shufflin’ and living life in colour in the years ahead!”

Arti Hajela, Category and Brand Lead, Bacardi AMEA said, “Through the past three years and three seasons, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle has been an incredible platform for hip-hop enthusiasts and budding artists in the country. This year, despite the restrictions and hurdles, we were able to take it a notch higher and transform the platform to India’s biggest hip-hop league, opening it up to music and art alongside dance, and enable participants to register across the country in this virtual edition. After witnessing some of the best talent and performances in this exciting Season 4, we are even more committed to bringing avenues for consumers to Live Life in Colour!”

This season transcended geographical boundaries and enabled participation from all nooks and corners of the country. The finale hosted virtually also opened up the experience to people across the world. It was open to participation by talent across the country through virtual battles, and open to viewing by simply tuning into the live stream, through a simple RSVP on PayTM Insider.

Catch all the details of the season and memorable performances from the finale on social media by following @BreezerVividShuffle and #LiveLifeInColour