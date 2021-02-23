For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Feb 2021 11:49 |  By RnMTeam

Hard Rock Cafe X Sole Culture presents Sneakers Galore!

MUMBAI: Calling out to all the sneakerheads and sneaker lovers in and around the city!

Sole Culture is back with its renowned Sneaker event, Sneakers Galore at Hard Rock Cafe, Bengaluru!

You do not want to miss this one!

Treat yourselves to some really cool sneakers and get them customised by Vaishak Seraphim, witness a sneaker showcase by Salman Jowhar, & get yourselves some really cool sneaker posters, stickers and even a sneaker protector box at stalls put up by Nakul N, Ink Fish & NxtGenCustom.

Don’t worry, we have something special planned for all you music lovers, get your hands on the latest Hard Rock Cafe merchandise while we prepare you to be amazed by the performances we’ve got lined up! We have Afsar Syed and The Slaughter gang waiting to set the floor on fire!

Think we forgot about all the sports enthusiasts out there? Get your hands on a range of exceptional basketball jerseys and shorts by XRevolution India and there’s also a huge surprise that awaits you!

At the Sneakers Galore we’ve got something in store for all of you! Prepare yourselves for a series of contests, quizzes and documentaries that’ll blow your mind!

Come, witness the madness as it’ll be a day of surprises and all things sneakers, so rock your best fit, along with some heat on your feet and get yourselves to the event!

Let’s start 2021 on a high note!

Where: Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road

When: 28th February, 2021

Time: 2PM Onwards

Price: INR 250 (Fully Redeemable Cover against Food & Beverages)

Tags
Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2020

Percept Live announces ten city 'Bollyboom Holi Bash 2020'

MUMBAI: Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn, Asia's biggest music festival announced its plans for the fourth edition of the 'Bollyboom Holi Bash 2020'.

read more
News | 20 Dec 2019

Shekhar hopes to release non-film song with Vishal someday

MUMBAI: The singer-composer duo of Vishal and Shekhar has been delivering hits in Bollywood for two decades now. Shekhar Ravjiani says hopefully he, along with Vishal Dadlani will also come out will non-film work someday.

read more
News | 27 Nov 2019

Catch SEQU3L for a special Sundowner at Hyatt Centric Bangalore

MUMBAI: This Sunday SEQU3L performs an exciting blend of Deep Techno and Progressive tunes at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore. Groove at the poolside under the open sky at The Bengaluru Brasserie with vibes that will make it a Sunday to remember!

read more
News | 18 Nov 2019

Lauv to perform in India in June 2020

MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Lauv will be back in India for a multi-city tour in June next year. The singer will start his How I'm feeling World Tour -- Summer Tour of Asia, 2020 from India.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2019

Soulful voice of Pooja Gaitonde in 'Rangreza- Shades of Sufi Kalaam'

MUMBAI: Soaked in a soulful voice of Pooja Gaitonde, a well-known and one of the most sought after Sufi Singers of her generation, promises to offer music lovers an ethereal, unique mystical experience through her concert ‘Rangreza - soulful shades of Sufi Kalaam’ organized by Amore Music and man

read more

RnM Biz

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

News
NDML & NTIA policy holders receive initial settlement offers from Hiscox insurance

MUMBAI: NDML, the leading late night leisure broker in the UK is pleased to confirm that it has read more

News
BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show' hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

top# 5 articles

1
Yashraj Mukhate: 'Pawri' video was spontaneous

MUMBAI: Yashraj Mukhate has been giving a musical twist to entertainment on social media with his quirky creations such as Rasode main kaun tha,...read more

2
Vivacious Tulsi Kumar gets singer Dhvani Bhanushali to reveal some secrets in Indie Hai Hum: Season 2

MUMBAI: After a successful debut episode of her new show, the gorgeous singer Tulsi Kumar welcomes the young Dhvani Bhanushali for the second...read more

3
Watch BTS' 'MTV Unplugged' performance live

MUMBAI: If you’re an ARMY, you may want to know how to watch BTS‘ “MTV Unplugged” performance online for free to hear their “dynamite” vocals. Watch...read more

4
FALANA shares uplifting new single 'Joy'

MUMBAI: Falana earned some initial recognition for her self-produced EP ‘Chapter One’. The Canadian-Nigerian singer-songwriter subsequently travelled...read more

5
Watch Selena Gomez rare performance footage at 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez finally returned to the stage after taking close to a year off from performing. The 28-year-old superstar performed her new...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games