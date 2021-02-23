Hard Rock Cafe X Sole Culture presents Sneakers Galore!

MUMBAI: Calling out to all the sneakerheads and sneaker lovers in and around the city!

Sole Culture is back with its renowned Sneaker event, Sneakers Galore at Hard Rock Cafe, Bengaluru!

You do not want to miss this one!

Treat yourselves to some really cool sneakers and get them customised by Vaishak Seraphim, witness a sneaker showcase by Salman Jowhar, & get yourselves some really cool sneaker posters, stickers and even a sneaker protector box at stalls put up by Nakul N, Ink Fish & NxtGenCustom.

Don’t worry, we have something special planned for all you music lovers, get your hands on the latest Hard Rock Cafe merchandise while we prepare you to be amazed by the performances we’ve got lined up! We have Afsar Syed and The Slaughter gang waiting to set the floor on fire!

Think we forgot about all the sports enthusiasts out there? Get your hands on a range of exceptional basketball jerseys and shorts by XRevolution India and there’s also a huge surprise that awaits you!

At the Sneakers Galore we’ve got something in store for all of you! Prepare yourselves for a series of contests, quizzes and documentaries that’ll blow your mind!

Come, witness the madness as it’ll be a day of surprises and all things sneakers, so rock your best fit, along with some heat on your feet and get yourselves to the event!

Let’s start 2021 on a high note!

Where: Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road

When: 28th February, 2021

Time: 2PM Onwards

Price: INR 250 (Fully Redeemable Cover against Food & Beverages)