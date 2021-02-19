For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Feb 2021 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

YouTube removes a video posted by PewDiePie

MUMBAI: YouTube has removed a video posted by popular Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie for violating its guidelines around child safety.

In the video, the popular YouTuber attacked popular children's channel Cocomelon's content and poked fun at kids who watch the videos, reports The Verge.

"Our policies prohibit content that leads to repeated patterns of harassment on- and off-platform. Following a review, we've removed the video in question for violating those policies because they had the effect of encouraging abusive fan behaviour,'' the report quoted a YouTube spokesperson as saying on Thursday.

The company also said that it had started to see increased harassment of Cocomelon in the wake of the PewDiePie video being posted.

Earlier, the YouTube star produced another controversial track targeting another popular platform.

In 2018, PewDiePie released Bitch Lasagna -- originally titled T-Series Diss Track -- when Bollywood channel T-Series. The track was accused for being very racially discriminating against Indians in general.

YouTube decided to take down the "Coco" video to prevent similar harassment of Cocomelon, which was created by a middle-aged Korean-American couple in Southern California.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
PewDiePie Youtube music Songs
