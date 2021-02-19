For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2021 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

Shilpa Rao on not categorising songs while recording them

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who is known for Bollywood playback as well as her independent numbers, says when she is recording a song she does not think about categorising it.

"For me music is a broad term. I have always had music in my life. I see music as music and it is not different for me. While singing, I don't label it as independent or playback for films. I give every song the same time and effort, which I would give to the next one," Says Shilpa.

"My involvement and commitment is to the song. Later what happens to the track is not in your hand. Sometimes you put in so much effort in your song, it doesn't come out as you expect and sometimes it's the other way. The only time the song is yours is when you are in the studio. I enjoy that time," she added.

The singer, who recently collaborated with the band The Yellow Diary, for the track Roz roz, says that once recording is done and she has given her 100 per cent, she tries to detach herself from the song.

"Once the song is done it is obviously not yours. Every song has its own story. All you can do is, while you are in the moment, you make the song great. The song is the most important element. Sometimes you have to overplay or underplay to make it best. I do whatever I can in my capacity to make the song good. I leave it for people to see for themselves. Sometimes some person will pick your song which is very obscure and message saying that they really loved it. That is why I feel that every song has its own journey," she said.

Shilpa's biggest hits in Bollywood include Khuda jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Malang (Dhoom 3), Yaariyan (Cocktail) and the title songs of Kalank and Anjaana Anjaani.

"I am very personal about my work and sometimes it gets tough because you have to become professional. You can't change that about yourself. When you accept something, you accept is completely. Every day and every song is different," she said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shilpa Rao music Songs
Related news
News | 19 Feb 2021

CloudNone closes out OH2 Records EP with scintillating track 'Dopamine'

MUMBAI: Anonymous DJ and producer CloudNone today completes his riveting debut EP on OH2 Records with ‘Dopamine’. After releasing ‘Dream Running’ featuring trailblazing Ohio-based talent, Direct last week, ‘Dopamine’ rounds out the 2-track feature in style.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Mat Cipher unveils emotive pop hit 'Sand Toy'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning DJ, producer and all-round musician Mat Cipher returns to the forefront of the release radar with his first single of 2021.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, DVBBS and ROY WOODS release new single 'TOO MUCH'

MUMBAI: Following a period of extensive studio time, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike unveil their new single ‘Too Much’ with Canadian duo DVBBS, featuring Drake-signed OVO artist Roy Woods.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Alex Mills drops club-ready new single 'Want You To Want Me'

MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla link up on new single 'Speed It Up!'

MUMBAI: Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla have joined forces on new single ‘Speed It Up!’, out 19th February on DJ EZ’s NUVOLVE label.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show' hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

top# 5 articles

1
Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, DVBBS and ROY WOODS release new single 'TOO MUCH'

MUMBAI: Following a period of extensive studio time, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike unveil their new single ‘Too Much’ with Canadian duo DVBBS,...read more

2
Ranveer Singh praises this rapper!

MUMBAI: "Nitin AKA Spitfire is a lyrical prodigy. He is a large part of the reason everybody tuned into Gully Boy during its first promo when he...read more

3
Live Life in Colour at the BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Grand Finale

MUMBAI: After hosting three successful seasons, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, (created and conceptualized by OML) got back with Season 4 transforming it...read more

4
Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla link up on new single 'Speed It Up!'

MUMBAI: Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla have joined forces on new single ‘Speed It Up!’, out 19th February on DJ EZ’s NUVOLVE label. A punchy,...read more

5
Alex Mills drops club-ready new single 'Want You To Want Me'

MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games