Shilpa Rao on not categorising songs while recording them

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao, who is known for Bollywood playback as well as her independent numbers, says when she is recording a song she does not think about categorising it.
"For me music is a broad term. I have always had music in my life. I see music as music and it is not different for me. While singing, I don't label it as independent or playback for films. I give every song the same time and effort, which I would give to the next one," Says Shilpa.
"My involvement and commitment is to the song. Later what happens to the track is not in your hand. Sometimes you put in so much effort in your song, it doesn't come out as you expect and sometimes it's the other way. The only time the song is yours is when you are in the studio. I enjoy that time," she added.
The singer, who recently collaborated with the band The Yellow Diary, for the track Roz roz, says that once recording is done and she has given her 100 per cent, she tries to detach herself from the song.
"Once the song is done it is obviously not yours. Every song has its own story. All you can do is, while you are in the moment, you make the song great. The song is the most important element. Sometimes you have to overplay or underplay to make it best. I do whatever I can in my capacity to make the song good. I leave it for people to see for themselves. Sometimes some person will pick your song which is very obscure and message saying that they really loved it. That is why I feel that every song has its own journey," she said.
Shilpa's biggest hits in Bollywood include Khuda jaane (Bachna Ae Haseeno), Malang (Dhoom 3), Yaariyan (Cocktail) and the title songs of Kalank and Anjaana Anjaani.
"I am very personal about my work and sometimes it gets tough because you have to become professional. You can't change that about yourself. When you accept something, you accept is completely. Every day and every song is different," she said.
(Source: IANS)
