Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla link up on new single 'Speed It Up!'

MUMBAI: Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla have joined forces on new single ‘Speed It Up!’, out 19th February on DJ EZ’s NUVOLVE label.
A punchy, high-energy 2-stepper, ‘Speed It Up!’ juxtaposes low-slung bass with high-pitched piano samples and smooth, seductive vocals. It sees NUVOLVE continue their recent run of releasing fresh club heat, with the likes of Smokey Bubblin’ B, Smasher and Tuff Culture all dropping records on the fledgling imprint recently.
With recent releases on the likes of PointBlank Records, Snazzy Traxx and Nothing But, Sampladelic is an Argentinean DJ and producer best known for his UKG and lo-fi hip-hop output.
Kiwi Records affiliate The Phat Controlla only began making music in 2017 and has since garnered praise from the likes of Mind Of A Dragon, Sammy Virji, Sharda and UKG icon Todd ‘The God’ Edwards.
Launched last year by DJ EZ and his long-term manager Paul Marini, NUVOLVE kicked off its existence by releasing no fewer than six singles all at once - from UKG legends such as Todd Edwards and Club Asylum right through to up-and-coming future stars like SHOSH and MPH.
‘Speed It Up!’ sees two electronic producers link up for the very first time with explosive results.
