For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2021 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla link up on new single 'Speed It Up!'

MUMBAI: Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla have joined forces on new single ‘Speed It Up!’, out 19th February on DJ EZ’s NUVOLVE label.

A punchy, high-energy 2-stepper, ‘Speed It Up!’ juxtaposes low-slung bass with high-pitched piano samples and smooth, seductive vocals. It sees NUVOLVE continue their recent run of releasing fresh club heat, with the likes of Smokey Bubblin’ B, Smasher and Tuff Culture all dropping records on the fledgling imprint recently.

With recent releases on the likes of PointBlank Records, Snazzy Traxx and Nothing But, Sampladelic is an Argentinean DJ and producer best known for his UKG and lo-fi hip-hop output.

Kiwi Records affiliate The Phat Controlla only began making music in 2017 and has since garnered praise from the likes of Mind Of A Dragon, Sammy Virji, Sharda and UKG icon Todd ‘The God’ Edwards.

Launched last year by DJ EZ and his long-term manager Paul Marini, NUVOLVE kicked off its existence by releasing no fewer than six singles all at once - from UKG legends such as Todd Edwards and Club Asylum right through to up-and-coming future stars like SHOSH and MPH.

‘Speed It Up!’ sees two electronic producers link up for the very first time with explosive results.

Tags
DJ EZ Todd 'The God music
Related news
News | 19 Feb 2021

CloudNone closes out OH2 Records EP with scintillating track 'Dopamine'

MUMBAI: Anonymous DJ and producer CloudNone today completes his riveting debut EP on OH2 Records with ‘Dopamine’. After releasing ‘Dream Running’ featuring trailblazing Ohio-based talent, Direct last week, ‘Dopamine’ rounds out the 2-track feature in style.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Mat Cipher unveils emotive pop hit 'Sand Toy'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning DJ, producer and all-round musician Mat Cipher returns to the forefront of the release radar with his first single of 2021.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, DVBBS and ROY WOODS release new single 'TOO MUCH'

MUMBAI: Following a period of extensive studio time, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike unveil their new single ‘Too Much’ with Canadian duo DVBBS, featuring Drake-signed OVO artist Roy Woods.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Alex Mills drops club-ready new single 'Want You To Want Me'

MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Oliver Heldens teams up with Syd Silvair for gorgeous vocal house single 'Never Look Back'

MUMBAI: Anthem alert! Oliver Heldens is back with another new stunner, this time collaborating with talented vocalist Syd Silvair for the immensely catchy ‘Never Look Back’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show' hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alex Mills drops club-ready new single 'Want You To Want Me'

MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.read more

2
Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, DVBBS and ROY WOODS release new single 'TOO MUCH'

MUMBAI: Following a period of extensive studio time, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike unveil their new single ‘Too Much’ with Canadian duo DVBBS,...read more

3
Mat Cipher unveils emotive pop hit 'Sand Toy'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning DJ, producer and all-round musician Mat Cipher returns to the forefront of the release radar with his first single of 2021. 'Sand...read more

4
CloudNone closes out OH2 Records EP with scintillating track 'Dopamine'

MUMBAI: Anonymous DJ and producer CloudNone today completes his riveting debut EP on OH2 Records with ‘Dopamine’. After releasing ‘Dream Running’...read more

5
Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games