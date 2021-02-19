Radio City RJs Spice Up Drama In COLORS' Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, in a yet another path breaking move, exclusively associated with COLORS’ one of the most entertaining reality show, Bigg Boss Season 14. As a part of the association, Radio City’s RJ Salil, RJ Ginnie and RJ Karan entered the Bigg Boss house and had a fun interactive session for approximately an hour with the Top 5 contestants; Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We are extremely elated to have associated with Bigg Boss 14. Radio City has always been a part of content that strikes the right chord with the audience and is an ideal example of integrating two powerful mediums, Radio and TV for creating an impact in the hearts of the audience with engaging content. Our RJ’s have indeed done a wonderful job and I am sure the audience loved our segment. Looking forward to many such associations with COLORS and best wishes to all the contestants battling for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.”

Radio City RJ’s played an entertaining rapid fire round with the housemates and amused the housemates and the viewers with the integration. The episode was telecasted on COLORS on 15th February. As a part of the promotion on radio, show promos, teasers and capsules were aired across Radio.

