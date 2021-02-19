Radio City RJs Spice Up Drama In COLORS' Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, in a yet another path breaking move, exclusively associated with COLORS’ one of the most entertaining reality show, Bigg Boss Season 14. As a part of the association, Radio City’s RJ Salil, RJ Ginnie and RJ Karan entered the Bigg Boss house and had a fun interactive session for approximately an hour with the Top 5 contestants; Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli.
Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “We are extremely elated to have associated with Bigg Boss 14. Radio City has always been a part of content that strikes the right chord with the audience and is an ideal example of integrating two powerful mediums, Radio and TV for creating an impact in the hearts of the audience with engaging content. Our RJ’s have indeed done a wonderful job and I am sure the audience loved our segment. Looking forward to many such associations with COLORS and best wishes to all the contestants battling for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.”
Radio City RJ’s played an entertaining rapid fire round with the housemates and amused the housemates and the viewers with the integration. The episode was telecasted on COLORS on 15th February. As a part of the promotion on radio, show promos, teasers and capsules were aired across Radio.
Catch the finale episode of Bigg Boss 14 on 21st Feb, 9pm only on COLORS
MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more
MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more
MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Following a period of extensive studio time, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike unveil their new single ‘Too Much’ with Canadian duo DVBBS,...read more
MUMBAI: After hosting three successful seasons, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, (created and conceptualized by OML) got back with Season 4 transforming it...read more
MUMBAI: Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla have joined forces on new single ‘Speed It Up!’, out 19th February on DJ EZ’s NUVOLVE label. A punchy,...read more
MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.read more
MUMBAI: Burgeoning DJ, producer and all-round musician Mat Cipher returns to the forefront of the release radar with his first single of 2021. 'Sand...read more