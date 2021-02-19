Oliver Heldens teams up with Syd Silvair for gorgeous vocal house single 'Never Look Back'

MUMBAI: Anthem alert! Oliver Heldens is back with another new stunner, this time collaborating with talented vocalist Syd Silvair for the immensely catchy ‘Never Look Back’.

Syd Silvair’s slinky vocal dances over teases of the melodic elements in the intro, and we’re soon propelled into a succinct groove of rugged, tuneful bass and heavenly keys. The melody strips back for the sassy vocal to take centre stage, positioned halfway between singing and rapping and utterly infectious. The earworm vocal explodes into a wide stereo image as the chorus hits, and the succinct arrangement supports it perfectly.

Subtle percussive rhythms join with ticking hi-hats to add more energy, and a surprisingly full sound is created from just a few choice elements. That’s the Heldens way!

Heldens continues to delight his fans with a steady stream of awesome projects. Over the last year he has released an incredible 25 originals and remixes under his own name and HI-LO, launched his new OH2 Records for his more commercial releases, and played universally praised virtual sets in the form of live streams for the likes of F1, Tomorrowland, EDC, The Nations Room Service, Proximity’s Digital Mirage and DJ Mag.

He also recently debuted his immersive Heldens Everywhere live stream concept, and has continued broadcasting his weekly Heldeep Radio show to over 100 million people a month, which is now up to its staggering 349th episode. All of this has helped him to become the highest and best selling artist on Beatport in 2020, the most played artist on 1001tracklists, reach the DJ Mag Top 10 for the third year in a row whilst remaining in the Top 450 most-streamed artists in the world on Spotify.

As if that wasn’t enough, he has also found time to work on charity initiatives with the Warner / Atlantic Records imprint Payback Records, and Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO, David Solomon, in addition to partnerships with the likes of EA Sports, Ferrari, Heineken, Intel, McLaren, and Snapchat.