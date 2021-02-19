For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Feb 2021 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Mat Cipher unveils emotive pop hit 'Sand Toy'

MUMBAI: Burgeoning DJ, producer and all-round musician Mat Cipher returns to the forefront of the release radar with his first single of 2021. 'Sand Toy' is an emotive pop-leaning opus that's as fun as it is impassioned. This latest offering follows his recent track ‘By My Side’ and paves the way for yet more globally adored singles in the coming months - 'Sand Toy' is available now across all streaming platforms via Soave Records.

STREAM: MAT CIPHER ‘SAND TOY’ [SOAVE RECORDS]

Serving as yet another stellar addition to his ever-flourishing discography, 'Sand Toy' is a blissful escape from our uncertain reality and provides the ultimate sonic oasis for anyone who has the pleasure of listening. Mat employs an alluring pop melody alongside a standout guitar hook, setting the motive for this 3 minute offering. Calling upon the soothing vocals of Freida Mari, Mat's mastery for emotive dance hits shines through with ethereal flair. Although positively mellow, the track has an undertone of melancholy which mimics the passing of carefree moments and friends missed. Accompanied by a whimsical music video, Mat presents ambiguous lyrics that allow the listener to interpret and relate the song to their own individual story; a unique quality often lacking within the pop/dance space. 

WATCH: ‘SAND TOY’ MUSIC VIDEO

Born and raised in Budapest, Mat developed a strong affinity to music from the early age of 5, receiving classical training across a multitude of instruments. The rising talent continues to play guitar and piano which regularly take the lead in his tracks. Having previously been a member of the rock band Walrus In The Sunshine, Mat made an appearance at Sziget Festival in 2016, giving him a taste of a career in music. Looking to take his passion to the next level, Mat followed his musical dreams to Los Angeles where he has since flourished into the producer he is today. 2018 saw Mat release his first album ‘Dominoes’ followed by a remix pack of the album, featuring artists who have garnered support from the likes of David Guetta and Martin Garrix. As he continues to develop his sound further, Mat has decisively made his mark on the industry, proving once again that he is the one to watch.

Tags
Mat Cipher music Songs Walrus InThe Sunshine
Related news
News | 19 Feb 2021

CloudNone closes out OH2 Records EP with scintillating track 'Dopamine'

MUMBAI: Anonymous DJ and producer CloudNone today completes his riveting debut EP on OH2 Records with ‘Dopamine’. After releasing ‘Dream Running’ featuring trailblazing Ohio-based talent, Direct last week, ‘Dopamine’ rounds out the 2-track feature in style.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, DVBBS and ROY WOODS release new single 'TOO MUCH'

MUMBAI: Following a period of extensive studio time, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike unveil their new single ‘Too Much’ with Canadian duo DVBBS, featuring Drake-signed OVO artist Roy Woods.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Alex Mills drops club-ready new single 'Want You To Want Me'

MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla link up on new single 'Speed It Up!'

MUMBAI: Sampladelic and The Phat Controlla have joined forces on new single ‘Speed It Up!’, out 19th February on DJ EZ’s NUVOLVE label.

read more
News | 19 Feb 2021

Oliver Heldens teams up with Syd Silvair for gorgeous vocal house single 'Never Look Back'

MUMBAI: Anthem alert! Oliver Heldens is back with another new stunner, this time collaborating with talented vocalist Syd Silvair for the immensely catchy ‘Never Look Back’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show' hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

top# 5 articles

1
Alex Mills drops club-ready new single 'Want You To Want Me'

MUMBAI: Leeds-born, London-based artist Alex Mills kicks off 2021 with new single ‘Want You To Want Me’, out 19th February.read more

2
CloudNone closes out OH2 Records EP with scintillating track 'Dopamine'

MUMBAI: Anonymous DJ and producer CloudNone today completes his riveting debut EP on OH2 Records with ‘Dopamine’. After releasing ‘Dream Running’...read more

3
Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "...read more

4
Oliver Heldens teams up with Syd Silvair for gorgeous vocal house single 'Never Look Back'

MUMBAI: Anthem alert! Oliver Heldens is back with another new stunner, this time collaborating with talented vocalist Syd Silvair for the immensely...read more

5
Revel in the Shades of Spring with Aaryan Banthia’s fifth single

MUMBAI: Aaryan Banthia a talent powerhouse who is a guitarist cum composer and a singer all in one released his fifth single on the 18th of February...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games