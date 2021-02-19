For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Feb 2021 15:02

Live Life in Colour at the BREEZER Vivid Shuffle Grand Finale

MUMBAI: After hosting three successful seasons, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, (created and conceptualized by OML) got back with Season 4 transforming it into India’s biggest hip-hop league. This year the league opened the floor for talent from all aspects of hip-hop such as breaking, popping, hip-hop showcase, rap and graffiti. The league was launched in November, and hosted digital workshops by BREEZER Vivid Shuffle under the School of Shuffle to provide upcoming artists and participants an avenue to learn from the best talent in the Indian and Global Hip-Hop scene. The League will now host its finale on the 21st of February. It’ll see 95 participants from all nooks and corners of the country like Bhopal, Indore, Nashik and many more, compete across categories led by league ambassadors, Shantanu Maheshwari, JordIndian, Piyush & Shazia and Kr$na, for the coveted INR 2 million.

Consumers and participants have been shuffling with Shuffle Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Kriti Sanon since the league was announced. Stream the finale of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle with your gully gang and upload a 15 second clip of yourself dancing, be a part of the chat, take a selfie at the photo-booth and host your own virtual party as well!

