For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Feb 2021 13:54 |  By RnMTeam

Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa to perform at YoYo Honey Singh’s sister’s wedding reception?

MUMBAI: Bollywood queen, Urvashi Rautela, and the super-singer, Guru Randhawa, will be seen performing at the wedding reception of Sneha Singh, sister of the pop-singer and rapper YoYo Honey Singh. The recently released “Virgin Bhanupriya” actress Urvashi Rautela, was previously seen in the hit films like “Kaabil”, “Sanam Re”, and “Bhaag Johnny” and many more. Urvashi Rautela has also performed in some sensational music videos like “Love Dose”, “Bijli Ki Taar”, and the very recent one “Teri Load Ve” which became a massive hit.

According to the sources, Urvashi Rautela will be performing with the “Lahore” singer Guru Randhawa on the occasion of the wedding reception of Sneha Singh, who got married last month. For sure Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa are going to set the floor on fire with their fierce performance. Guests are going to be shocked when they find out who is going to be amongst them in the reception.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently shooting for her next hit "jio studio's as a leading lady in the web series “Inspector Avinash” with the commendable actor Randeep Hooda. Urvashi Rautela has a number of films to carry out like the bilingual thriller “Black Rose” and the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. Out of all, the most exciting project is with the Egyptian superstar Mohamad Ramadan. With Guru Randhawa himself, Urvashi Rautela will be seen next in a music video “Mar Jayenge”

Tags
Urvashi Rautela Guru Randhawa Love Dose YoYo Honey Singh
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2021

Urvashi Rautela's Valentine's special music video "Teri Load Ve" is out.

MUMBAI: February, the month of love and romance is here and so is superstar Urvashi Rautela’s next music video “Teri Load Ve”. Urvashi Rautela previously delivered some great movies like “Singh Saab the Great”, “Sanam Re”, and very recently “Virgin Bhanupriya”.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2021

Singing Sensation Tulsi Kumar turns host for the first time with Indie Hai Hum season 2

MUMBAI: Independent music is booming for the past few years and is surely making way to everyone's playlists.

read more
News | 01 Feb 2021

Kashmir turns shooting hotspot for music videos

MUMBAI: Kashmir is no longer just a haven for filmmakers looking for a scenic backdrop for their lavish Bollywood productions. Beyond films, music video makers are also finding ideal backdrop in Paradise on Earth, to tell their stories of just a few minutes.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2020

Guru Randhawa , the only Indian artist features on Youtube's list of most streamed artist in 2020

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa topped charts this year on Youtube as the most-streamed Indian music artists in 2020, while the likes of K-pop phenomenon BTS, Ariana Grande and J Balvin were among the other most streamed global artists on Youtube this year.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2020

Urvashi Rautela’s new look from the music video “Teri Load Ve” is inspired by Princess Diana.

MUMBAI: The stunning Bollywood actress and supermodel, Urvashi Rautela, have always been a style icon throughout her journey in the limelight.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

News
Playtoome announces its new vertical Playtoome Originals, dedicates the first single to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more

top# 5 articles

1
Pop Star Arzutra Garielle announces a surprise gift for audiences suffering from Covid-19

MUMBAI: British Asian Singer and Pop Star Arzutra Garielle announces she is offering a completely free private virtual show for all key workers...read more

2
Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has...read more

3
FINNEAS unveils latest song "American Cliché"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has returned with “American Cliché,” a fan-favourite from his...read more

4
Hitesh Rikki Madan’s ‘Gal Sunn Zara’ is dedicated to wife Payal who always pushed and realized his full potential

MUMBAI: Guitar player and singer-songwriter, Hitesh Rikki Madan released “Gal Sunn Zara”, about lovers who drift apart unknowingly only because they...read more

5
Twinjabi thank fans for appreciating their new song

MUMBAI: Indian-American musical duo Twinjabi says they have their fans to thank for their growing popularity. The twins, Kush and Neil Nijhawan, are...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games