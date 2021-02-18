Singer-Composer-Music Producer Prateek Gandhi’s romantic ballad 'Do Hisse' featuring Award-Winning Actress and Singer Alfeeya Donna brings a fresh theme for the broken hearts

MUMBAI: With fresh wounds from a broken heart, Prateek Gandhi and Alfeeya Donna poured their pain into this new single 'Do Hisse'.

Do Hisse is a soul-stirring song of two grieving lovers enduring the pain of separation. The duo takes you on an emotional ride and exhibits how the estrangement breaks them from within but still they wish nothing but the best for each other.

As a Singer, Composer and Music Producer, Prateek says, "This is my first music video as an actor. It's all about saying goodbye to the one you want to spend your life with. I really enjoyed creating this off-track genre. I really enjoyed working on this project as the song is very close to my heart."

He has composed music for industry stalwarts like Benny Dayal, Ankit Tiwari, Shefali Alvares and Gurinder Seagal. As a singer, he crooned punchy Star Sports Cricket World Cup anthem ‘Tum Khelo Dum Se’ and even Hot Star’s IPL anthem. His hits till date include ‘Prem Deewani’ featuring actor Manish Goplani and based on Mirabai’s poem, three songs featuring Purva Mantri, namely ‘Raanjha Ve’, ‘Banke Patola’ and ‘Bade Kamine Ho’ which have cumulatively racked up nearly 13 million views on YouTube. Further, songs produced by him like ‘Beishqi Galliyan’ by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares, ‘Mumbai Machaand’ by the infamous Hindustani Bhau and ‘Kahi Nai Jaana’ by Lakshay Kapoor have crossed 8 Million views. His most recent single ‘Kalma’ has already crossed 2.2 million views.

Gandhi spends his days churning out hundreds of songs for other Independent artists, including himself (To this day, he refers to himself as an Indie artist. It’s where his soul lies). His Rajasthani folk album ‘Jogan Piya’ is a homage to his state and speaks of his longing for Banswara, his hometown. The album contains four sincere songs ‘Mharo des’, ‘Neend Nahi Aave’, ‘Thare Siwa’ and ‘Piya Ko Milan’ that are unquestionable hits to his fanbase.

Alfeeya Donna, a go-getter at heart with careers in acting, entrepreneurship and now debuting as a singer says, "I fell in love with this track the minute Prateek made me listen to it, as the music and lyrics touched my heart, also because I was in actual, going through a breakup period myself, so could relate to it on a deeper level while recording this song as a singer. Overall I had an amazing and a satisfying experience as an artist working on this song project with my team who worked really hard putting in their expertise, respectively. Thank you to my wonderful team and all the people who are loving this song."

Her role as a lead actress in the critically acclaimed independent film ‘Jihad (2018)’ earned her accolades at festivals across the world and 31 international and national best actress awards by Malta World International Film Festival, the Maverick Movie Awards, Los Angeles International Film Festival, Cinema London Film Festival, World Film Festival San Francisco and many more. Her film was even screened at the 71st International Cannes Film Festival 2018, to widespread praise and appreciation. A believer in the power of meticulous preparation, Alfeeya has earned her acting chops from the prestigious New York Film Academy, Los Angeles, and is currently in confirmation talks with leading film production companies. As far as her musical career goes, she soon will be singing and featuring in a single in collaboration with the King, Mika Singh!

A student of several disciplines and rich background in celebrity management and sports marketing lead her to manage what’s possibly one of the biggest names in cricket, Harbhajan Singh. Armed with an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IMI University, Belgium and an Executive MBA in International Business and Foreign Trade from CMJ University.

It’s no wonder that both Gandhi and Donna have come together in 'Do Hisse', supported by a stellar team that includes Bollywood violinist Abhijeet Mazumdar, lyricist Ritika Chawla and Director Shreyansh Misra.

Do Hisse is a collaborative production by AUM Studios and MCN Digital and distributed by SongDew.