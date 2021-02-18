For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Feb 2021 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra calls Husband Nick Jonas 'musical prodigy'

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has ruled out the possibility of a musical collaboration with her husband, Nick Jonas. She called him a ‘musical prodigy’ and said that she does not want to ‘expose’ herself by performing a duet with him.

During an interview with ET Canada, Priyanka was asked if she is planning to revive her musical career with a collaboration with Nick. “No, girl! Are you kidding? He is like a musical prodigy. I am not going to expose myself by trying to sing with him!” she said.

“Music was a chapter I kind of put a pin in a couple of years ago. I just haven't had the time to go back. There are a lot of other things that have sort of taken priority. And I think it is alright. A big reason why my book is called Unfinished is that as well... It is okay to leave stuff behind if it is not an asset anymore, if it is not something that you feel like doing or if you feel it makes sense in your larger scheme of things. It's alright, you don't have to button everything up in a neat bow. It's life, it's messy,” she added. She maintained, however, that she is ‘not averse’ to singing again.

Tags
Priyanka Chopra husband Nick Jonas musical prodigy Singer
Related news
News | 18 Feb 2021

Nikitaa wishes to focus on continuing to grow more both as a person and as an artist

MUMBAI: Nikitaa’s acoustic version “Universe” is more powerful than the original rendition.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Iconic playback singer Shaan’s son Shubh Mukherji releases romantic cover of 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein'

MUMBAI: Qyuki artist and vocalist Shubh Mukherji has released a cover music video for the timeless Sixties romantic track “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein.” Mukherji’s version of “Mere Samne Wali Khidhki Mein'' invokes the charming nostalgia of the classic hit — which was originally sung by legendary

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has quarantined himself and is on medication prescribed by his doctors.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "Rabba Mehar Kari" for his fans that he says has been a labour of love and he is looking forward to see how his fans receive the song.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Paris Hilton said ‘Yes’ to future husband Carter Reum

MUMBAI: The stars have aligned for Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show' hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nikitaa wishes to focus on continuing to grow more both as a person and as an artist

MUMBAI: Nikitaa’s acoustic version “Universe” is more powerful than the original rendition. Singer-songwriter dropped the acoustic version “Universe...read more

2
Neha Kakkar donates to this lyricist!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar will donate Rs 5 lakh to veteran Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand during an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, after the...read more

3
Kourtney Kardashian makes it official that she is 'into' Travis Barker

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day seems to have gone very well for Kourtney Kardashian. Two days after the lovers' holiday, the Keeping Up With the...read more

4
K-pop group TRI.BE debuts with two songs

MUMBAI: A new seven-member K-Pop girl group, TRI.BE, is set to make their debut with a two-song album titled TRI.BE Da Loca. The group comprises...read more

5
Did you see Ariana Grande's titles of four bonus tracks on deluxe 'Positions'?

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the four bonus tracks that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of her Positions album. When...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games