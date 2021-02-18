Priyanka Chopra calls Husband Nick Jonas 'musical prodigy'

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has ruled out the possibility of a musical collaboration with her husband, Nick Jonas. She called him a ‘musical prodigy’ and said that she does not want to ‘expose’ herself by performing a duet with him.
During an interview with ET Canada, Priyanka was asked if she is planning to revive her musical career with a collaboration with Nick. “No, girl! Are you kidding? He is like a musical prodigy. I am not going to expose myself by trying to sing with him!” she said.
“Music was a chapter I kind of put a pin in a couple of years ago. I just haven't had the time to go back. There are a lot of other things that have sort of taken priority. And I think it is alright. A big reason why my book is called Unfinished is that as well... It is okay to leave stuff behind if it is not an asset anymore, if it is not something that you feel like doing or if you feel it makes sense in your larger scheme of things. It's alright, you don't have to button everything up in a neat bow. It's life, it's messy,” she added. She maintained, however, that she is ‘not averse’ to singing again.
