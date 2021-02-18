For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Feb 2021 16:36 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Nikitaa wishes to focus on continuing to grow more both as a person and as an artist

MUMBAI: Nikitaa’s acoustic version “Universe” is more powerful than the original rendition.

Singer-songwriter dropped the acoustic version “Universe”, she wanted to give the song a more cinematic and vulnerable sound. She dedicates the song to anybody who’s open to being vulnerable and open in love - all kinds of love. “I just want to focus on continuing to grow more both as a person and an artist”.

Watch here (Acoustic version “Universe”):

Excited about the acoustic version, “I enjoy doing stripped down/acoustic versions of my songs because it lets me explore and share a totally different side of the same music that listeners have already heard with them. It’s always so much fun and at times even more emotionally powerful to record (vocally) than the original rendition. And I think it’s in keeping with my brand - showcasing both sides of the feminine. The more upbeat, fully produced, and more polished side as well as the more raw and bare side of both the music and of me”.

For Universe’s “acoustic” version she really wanted to pick apart the actual in studio production from the track. There are these beautiful emotional strings and pads on the original track that really shine specifically on the bridge. So, the singer took those and really shone a spotlight on them and built the entire track around them. “Both versions of the song are powerful and joyful declarations of falling in love, but this one feels more reflective and gentler. It has more stillness to it”. Even the vocals themselves are that much more relaxed, vulnerable and shimmery - especially at the end, which was her favourite part of recording this rendition.

Watch here (Universe):

