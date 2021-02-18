For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Feb 2021

MX Player and Applause Entertainment drop the trailer of the highly anticipated 'Hello Mini 2' and this time, the dare is to stay alive

MUMBAI: Walking down a dark road in the night and you feel someone following you? Or you get a dozen red roses, but they’ve been sent anonymously? Incidents like this lead you to believe - are you being stalked? MX Player revives this fearful question as it announces season 2 of its highly anticipated psychological thriller ‘Hello Mini’. The voiceless, nameless, and faceless ‘Stranger’ - whose daunting requests in Hello Mini 1 had us glued to our screens has returned to haunt Mini again and this time, the dare is to stay alive.

From moving in with her boyfriend Danny to getting the job opportunity of her dreams – Rivanah Banerjee’s life seems to have taken a turn for the better after being relentlessly stalked by Stranger and almost getting killed.

But little did she know that she would be sucked into yet another vortex by the Stranger. Mini must follow the Stranger’s order and enlist herself to play the dangerous game of Dare Defy on the dark web – or face dire consequences. As things begin to unfold and rapidly spiral out of control for Mini, she becomes a key suspect in a murder investigation because she participates in this illegal game. Will Mini be able to beat Stranger and his game is what the fast-paced series will follow.

Talking about the second season, Anuja Joshi said, “Psychological thrillers are a genre that revolves around complex relationships between obsessive and pathological characters and the stranger continues to petrify Mini in Season 2 as well. Hello, Mini 1 received a lot of love from viewers, in fact – I’ve constantly been asked when the second edition would release and I am excited that it’s here now.”

Speaking about her character, she added, “It’s rare to find a role that you constantly learn from and want to grow with. For me, Mini and I have grown together and it’s her bravery and undaunted attitude that keeps me wanting more of her. This edition will see her entrapped in a dangerous game, stuck in a maze of questions and unimaginable dares that will determine whether she can stay alive. ”

Mrinal Dutt who plays the role of ‘Danny’ in the show, “I am looking forward to how the audience will react to this season. There’s drama, entertainment, some nail-biting moments, and the classic mystery of who the Stranger is that promises to keep the audience wanting to see more.”

MX Original Series Hello Mini 2 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visual. Directed by Arjun Srivasstava, it is adapted from Novonveel Chakraborty’s ‘Stranger Trilogy’ and written by Anand Sivakumaran and Ayushee Ghoshal. The 10 episodic series sees Anuja Joshi reprise her role as Mini (Rivanah Banerjee) alongside Gaurav Chopra, Mrinal Dutt, Anshul Pandey, Nikhita Chopra, Darshana Banik, Vinit Sharma, Abhinav Sharma, Ambika Nayak, Joy Sengupta, Summer Jacobs in pivotal roles.

With a riveting edge of the seat narrative, this season will welcome the Stranger back into Mini’s life - putting her life in danger. Stream the series for FREE in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bhojpuri - starting  26th February, exclusively on MX Player.

Youtube trailer link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yrYrrwZC6c

Facebook-  https://www.facebook.com/ApplauseSocial/posts/2893821597563131

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MXPlayer/status/1361956132877594630?s=20

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/p/CLYyEwXp48Y/

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6767739604352172032/

