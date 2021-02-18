Kourtney Kardashian makes it official that she is 'into' Travis Barker

MUMBAI: Valentine's Day seems to have gone very well for Kourtney Kardashian.

Two days after the lovers' holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved she's "Feeling This" by going Instagram official with her new man, Travis Barker.

On Feb. 16, she posted a picture of their hands intertwined, with her red heart manicured fingers interlocking with his tattooed ones. Though she kept it coy with no caption, the Blink-182 musician commented with a black heart emoji to suggest it's serious. He also reposted it onto his Instagram Story.

Her lifestyle brand Poosh commented on the post, "We're feeling this," and her pal Addison Rae wrote, "THIS."

E! News confirmed they were officially dating in January.

"It's been very low-key," a source told us at the time. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

Among Travis' many good qualities, we learned Kourtney is perhaps most attracted to how he is as a parent to Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, as well as with her kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

"He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point," the source said.

Kourtney and Travis seemingly spent Valentine's Day together as they both posted clues on Instagram as to how the night went.

The 41-year-old mom wrote on her Insta Story, "Roses are red / Violets are blue / Garlic Bread / Blink-182." And Travis revealed a pic of what we can only assume is her ankle with a diamond anklet on it.

A few days prior, the new couple was spotted at the Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles, both donning chic leather jackets. The cozy evening included a game of thumb war at the table, as they enjoyed a pitcher of lemonade. Sounds like love to us.