For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Feb 2021 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

Iconic playback singer Shaan’s son Shubh Mukherji releases romantic cover of 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein'

MUMBAI: Qyuki artist and vocalist Shubh Mukherji has released a cover music video for the timeless Sixties romantic track “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein.” Mukherji’s version of “Mere Samne Wali Khidhki Mein'' invokes the charming nostalgia of the classic hit — which was originally sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar - while lending a new-age lens to the track. The original song, from the cult 1968 Bollywood film Padosan, traced the love that blossomed between two neighbors. Breathing new life into a beloved old composition, Mukherji brings a youthful energy to R.D. Burman’s quintessential Bollywood hit, reviving the classic track with his delightful, modern rendition. His father, the iconic playback singer Shaan, also makes a cameo in the cover music video.

Watch the music video for “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein” here:

Mukherji dropped his version of “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein” in the month of February to revive the old-school romanticism of love in an increasingly distanced world. Channeling the innocence and bravery of the original song, Mukherji makes the track his own, providing a hopeful look into modern love. Directed by Viren Arya with a script by Shweta Verhani, the cover music video for “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein” follows Mukherji around a colorful and green property as he catches glimpses of the girl he’s singing this song for. Mukherji’s dulcet vocals lend an endearing sweetness to the track as we watch him crush on his neighbor. The music video closes with the young lovers seated on the footsteps of a gazebo; two people writing the first page of their very own love story.

Says Shubh Mukherji,

“For me, ‘Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein’ is the start of a new journey. Hopefully, I’ll be able to look back at this song as the one that really kick-started a new chapter for me. All I feel right now is excitement and passion. With this song, I’ve enjoyed every moment of the process and I’m so excited to share it with everyone. Regardless of how this song is received, I learned so much from it and plan to release similar projects with Qyuki's help in the near future. This is just the start.”

Mukherji is an artist on the rise. The young vocalist and instrumentalist has been releasing cover song videos on his YouTube channel since early 2019. His covers have received over 173k views and popular acclaim. From acoustic covers of ballads such as “Dil Diyan Gallan” as well as vocal covers of pop/folk songs such as “Khulke Jeene Ka,” Mukherji displays a diverse musical range for those seeking a fresh voice. His latest release, “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein,” sees the budding vocalist further broaden his horizons. Shaan has previously sung the popular, rearranged version of the song for the 2002 movie Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. With his cover of “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein,” Mukherji traces his father’s footsteps while realizing his own musical legacy.

MERE SAMNE WALI KHIDKI MEIN: CREDITS (add remaining credits)

Singer: Shubh Mukherji

Audio Production: Ganesh Surve

Writer: Shweta Verhani

Director: Viren Arya

DOP: Ubaid Atique

Editor: Akash Chaurasiya

Tags
Singer Shaan Shubh Mukherji Romantic Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein
Related news
News | 18 Feb 2021

Priyanka Chopra calls Husband Nick Jonas 'musical prodigy'

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra has ruled out the possibility of a musical collaboration with her husband, Nick Jonas. She called him a ‘musical prodigy’ and said that she does not want to ‘expose’ herself by performing a duet with him.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Nikitaa wishes to focus on continuing to grow more both as a person and as an artist

MUMBAI: Nikitaa’s acoustic version “Universe” is more powerful than the original rendition.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has quarantined himself and is on medication prescribed by his doctors.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "Rabba Mehar Kari" for his fans that he says has been a labour of love and he is looking forward to see how his fans receive the song.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Paris Hilton said ‘Yes’ to future husband Carter Reum

MUMBAI: The stars have aligned for Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show' hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

top# 5 articles

1
MX Player and Applause Entertainment drop the trailer of the highly anticipated 'Hello Mini 2' and this time, the dare is to stay alive

MUMBAI: Walking down a dark road in the night and you feel someone following you? Or you get a dozen red roses, but they’ve been sent anonymously?...read more

2
Neha Kakkar donates to this lyricist!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar will donate Rs 5 lakh to veteran Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand during an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, after the...read more

3
Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has...read more

4
Singer-Composer-Music Producer Prateek Gandhi’s romantic ballad 'Do Hisse' featuring Award-Winning Actress and Singer Alfeeya Donna brings a fresh theme for the broken hearts

MUMBAI: With fresh wounds from a broken heart, Prateek Gandhi and Alfeeya Donna poured their pain into this new single 'Do Hisse'. Do Hisse is a soul...read more

5
Adnan Sami gives this advice to his son Azaan

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer-composer and Adnan Sami's son, Azaan Sami Khan, has shared the best advice he has received from his father. Azaan is Adnan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games