News |  17 Feb 2021 20:08 |  By RnMTeam

Did you see Ariana Grande's titles of four bonus tracks on deluxe 'Positions'?

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the four bonus tracks that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of her Positions album. When the singer first announced that she was expanding her most recent studio album, the singer left the titles of fresh songs scratched out, but in a tweet over the weekend she finally pulled back the curtain on the whole project.

We now know that the 15th slot will be filled by "Someone Like U (interlude)," followed by "Test Drive" at 16, then the new "34+ 35" remix with Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, and rounding out with the new tunes are "Worst Behavior" and "Main Thing"; no production details were available on the new songs at press time.

The deluxe edition of Grande's Billboard 200 No. 1 album Positions will be out Friday (Feb. 19) and in the meantime she's kept fans stoked with the steamy ladies-lounging-at-the-hotel clip for her "34+35" video. Adding the chart-topping "Say So" and "Savage" rappers to her Positions track elevated "34+35" from No. 11 to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January. The remix marked the highest charting Hot 100 hit by a trio of women soloists in nearly 20 years.

