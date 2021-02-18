Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has quarantined himself and is on medication prescribed by his doctors. He even asked his fans and followers to not worry as he is taking complete care of himself. In the tweet, he wrote, 'So tested positive guys...Please don't worry already started the medication and I am also quarantined, Love You All.'
Earlier, in the day, the singer shared a post where he wrote about awaiting his reports and taking a rest. 'Guys m waiting for reports, Haven't got it yet but resting and medication is on, and will inform you all once I get the reports. Don't worry, love you all.' The actor who is set to drop his latest single Rabba Mehar Kari on February 18, has been receiving requests from his fans to postpone the launch owing to his health conditions. Seeing the love and response from his fans, Darshan is adamant to release the song on the mentioned date as promised by his fans earlier.
So tested positive guys..Please don’t worry already started the medication and i am also quarantined,Love You All
— Darshan Raval #RabbaMeharKari (@DarshanRavalDZ) February 16, 2021
Guys m waiting for reports ,Haven’t got it yet but resting and medication is on and will inform you all once i get the reports Don’t worry,love you all
— Darshan Raval #RabbaMeharKari (@DarshanRavalDZ) February 15, 2021
He shared another post while mentioning the count down for the song and wrote, 'Don't worry cutie ss, taking care of myself and will be here to harass you all...#RabbaMeharKari ab zyada time nahi bacha.' One of the users commented. 'You can postpone if possible,' to which the singer was quick enough to respond and wrote, 'Nahi nahi everything is set.' Another user wrote, 'Gaana toh hum dekh lenge You know already hum phodenge,' to which Darshan replied, 'Milkar phodneka hai.'
Don’t worry cutie ss,taking care of myself and will be here to harass you all...#RabbaMeharKari ab zyada time nahi bacha
— Darshan Raval #RabbaMeharKari (@DarshanRavalDZ) February 16, 2021
You can postpone if possible
— #RabbaMeharKari (@rashhhdz) February 16, 2021
Nahi nahi everything is set
— Darshan Raval #RabbaMeharKari (@DarshanRavalDZ) February 16, 2021
Gaana toh hum dekh lenge
You know already hum phodenge
— Devyani |Rabba Mehar Kari (@Devyani_drdz) February 16, 2021
Milkar phodneka hai
— Darshan Raval #RabbaMeharKari (@DarshanRavalDZ) February 16, 2021
MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more
MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: Bollywood queen, Urvashi Rautela, and the super-singer, Guru Randhawa, will be seen performing at the wedding reception of Sneha Singh,...read more
MUMBAI: Young Pakistani influencer Dananeerr Mobeen continues to trend on social media after Indian composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate...read more
MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Magnetic Fields Festival co-founders Wild City and San Francisco-...read more
MUMBAI: Pakistani singer-composer and Adnan Sami's son, Azaan Sami Khan, has shared the best advice he has received from his father. Azaan is Adnan...read more
MUMBAI: To begin 2021, JJ Prouductions presents Jai Matt's first collaboration with up and coming producer ROYAL. The song is a mirror to what Jai...read more