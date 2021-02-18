For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Feb 2021 13:38 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has quarantined himself and is on medication prescribed by his doctors. He even asked his fans and followers to not worry as he is taking complete care of himself. In the tweet, he wrote, 'So tested positive guys...Please don't worry already started the medication and I am also quarantined, Love You All.'

Earlier, in the day, the singer shared a post where he wrote about awaiting his reports and taking a rest. 'Guys m waiting for reports, Haven't got it yet but resting and medication is on, and will inform you all once I get the reports. Don't worry, love you all.' The actor who is set to drop his latest single Rabba Mehar Kari on February 18, has been receiving requests from his fans to postpone the launch owing to his health conditions. Seeing the love and response from his fans, Darshan is adamant to release the song on the mentioned date as promised by his fans earlier.

He shared another post while mentioning the count down for the song and wrote, 'Don't worry cutie ss, taking care of myself and will be here to harass you all...#RabbaMeharKari ab zyada time nahi bacha.' One of the users commented. 'You can postpone if possible,' to which the singer was quick enough to respond and wrote, 'Nahi nahi everything is set.' Another user wrote, 'Gaana toh hum dekh lenge You know already hum phodenge,' to which Darshan replied, 'Milkar phodneka hai.'

Tags
Darshan Raval COVID-19 quarantine Singer music
Related news
News | 18 Feb 2021

Singer-Composer-Music Producer Prateek Gandhi’s romantic ballad 'Do Hisse' featuring Award-Winning Actress and Singer Alfeeya Donna brings a fresh theme for the broken hearts

MUMBAI: With fresh wounds from a broken heart, Prateek Gandhi and Alfeeya Donna poured their pain into this new single 'Do Hisse'.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Darshan Raval's romantic 'Rabba Mehar Kari' out now!

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s songs are eagerly awaited After seeing immense success for his first album Judaaiyan, Darshan released a romantic number "Rabba Mehar Kari" for his fans that he says has been a labour of love and he is looking forward to see how his fans receive the song.

read more
News | 18 Feb 2021

Anup Jalota heaps praises on Abhijit Ghoshal for his rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijit Ghoshal performs Shiv Tandav Stotram live during his concert Bhajan Pravaah. The video of Abhijit's rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram was released on YouTube earlier this month.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Pawandeep Rajan gets a surprise gift from Jubi Nautiyal on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show Indian Idol to be graced by Jubin Nautiyal for special episode on Maa.. It will be an fun fact evening with full of Masti and Entertainment on the sets..

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Spotify releases shorter affordable plans 'Premium Mini' to expand its subscriber base

MUMBAI: Spotify has done a Hutch. Confused? Go back a decade or so when the late actor Irrfan Khan graced our screens for ‘Hutch ka chhota recharge’; Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 talktime plans for the price-sensitive user from the cellular network that is today know as VI.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

News
Playtoome announces its new vertical Playtoome Originals, dedicates the first single to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more

top# 5 articles

1
Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa to perform at YoYo Honey Singh’s sister’s wedding reception?

MUMBAI: Bollywood queen, Urvashi Rautela, and the super-singer, Guru Randhawa, will be seen performing at the wedding reception of Sneha Singh,...read more

2
'Pawri Hori Hai' girl trends post Yashraj Mukhate mashup

MUMBAI: Young Pakistani influencer Dananeerr Mobeen continues to trend on social media after Indian composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate...read more

3
Creative series Culture Connects announces program for first round of events

MUMBAI: Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Magnetic Fields Festival co-founders Wild City and San Francisco-...read more

4
Adnan Sami gives this advice to his son Azaan

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer-composer and Adnan Sami's son, Azaan Sami Khan, has shared the best advice he has received from his father. Azaan is Adnan...read more

5
Jai Matt & ROYAL release their first collaboration, "Tu Kehle Abhi"

MUMBAI: To begin 2021, JJ Prouductions presents Jai Matt's first collaboration with up and coming producer ROYAL. The song is a mirror to what Jai...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games