Darshan Raval tests COVID-19 positive

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval took to Twitter and informed about contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The singer also mentioned that he has quarantined himself and is on medication prescribed by his doctors. He even asked his fans and followers to not worry as he is taking complete care of himself. In the tweet, he wrote, 'So tested positive guys...Please don't worry already started the medication and I am also quarantined, Love You All.'

Earlier, in the day, the singer shared a post where he wrote about awaiting his reports and taking a rest. 'Guys m waiting for reports, Haven't got it yet but resting and medication is on, and will inform you all once I get the reports. Don't worry, love you all.' The actor who is set to drop his latest single Rabba Mehar Kari on February 18, has been receiving requests from his fans to postpone the launch owing to his health conditions. Seeing the love and response from his fans, Darshan is adamant to release the song on the mentioned date as promised by his fans earlier.

He shared another post while mentioning the count down for the song and wrote, 'Don't worry cutie ss, taking care of myself and will be here to harass you all...#RabbaMeharKari ab zyada time nahi bacha.' One of the users commented. 'You can postpone if possible,' to which the singer was quick enough to respond and wrote, 'Nahi nahi everything is set.' Another user wrote, 'Gaana toh hum dekh lenge You know already hum phodenge,' to which Darshan replied, 'Milkar phodneka hai.'

