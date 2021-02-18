Anup Jalota heaps praises on Abhijit Ghoshal for his rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram

MUMBAI: Singer Abhijit Ghoshal performs Shiv Tandav Stotram live during his concert Bhajan Pravaah. The video of Abhijit's rendition of Shiv Tandav Stotram was released on YouTube earlier this month. The talented singer loves to sing bhajans and, although he has a versatile voice, bhajans seem to be becoming his favourite genre of singing.*
Abhijit's rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram is receiving praises from all corners. Renowned singer Anup Jalota was bowled over by his singing and he heaped praises on the singer as he said, "Kamal ka talent hai inke andar... aise gaana compose karna, aise perform karna, ye bilkul kamal ki baat hai."
Popular composer and music director, Ashit Desai also was impressed by the rendition and he said, "I am very proud that he has taken up this Stotra to sing live which is a challenge for any singer. The effort that Abhijit has put in the composition is very good, the rhythm is very good..."
Abhijit Ghoshal has a good presence on more than 700 audio platforms. "Shiv Tandav Stotram is one of the most difficult verses in Sanskrit. Written by Mahavidvaan Ravana in Treta Yuga more than almost 8 lakh 80 thousand years back, it has to be sung meticulously with high speed and has very less scope for taking breaths. It is hardly attempted LIVE before audience," Abhijit said.
Abhijit Ghoshal hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His previous Swaminarayan Bhajan ‘Aaj Mare Orde Re’ in Gujarati has crossed 15 million views on YouTube.
