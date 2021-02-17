Watch Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh light the dance floor at friend’s wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh often express their love for each other on social media. This time, however, they are in the news for their appearance at a friend’s wedding in Delhi where they set the dance floor on fire.
Videos from the wedding have been floating around on social media as they feature Neha and Rohanpreet lovingly dancing with each other. The couple can also be seen singing love songs.
The wedding was also attended by Neha’s singer brother Tony Kakkar, and the couple was seen matching steps with him.
Recently, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Rohanpreet got a tattoo dedicated to Neha on his arm that read ‘Nehu’s man.’ Neha had shared on Instagram, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts #NehuPreet”
The couple was also seen together on Indian Idol’s special episode on Valentine’s Day. Neha is one of the judges on the show.
MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more
MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: Upset Hindus are seeking apology from singer-actress-businesswoman Rihanna for wearing Lord Ganesha pendant (on a long necklace) covering her...read more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the four bonus tracks that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of her Positions album. When...read more
MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has returned with “American Cliché,” a fan-favourite from his...read more
MUMBAI: Spotify has done a Hutch. Confused? Go back a decade or so when the late actor Irrfan Khan graced our screens for ‘Hutch ka chhota recharge...read more
MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show Indian Idol to be graced by Jubin Nautiyal for special episode...read more