For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Feb 2021 14:05 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh light the dance floor at friend’s wedding

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh often express their love for each other on social media. This time, however, they are in the news for their appearance at a friend’s wedding in Delhi where they set the dance floor on fire.

Videos from the wedding have been floating around on social media as they feature Neha and Rohanpreet lovingly dancing with each other. The couple can also be seen singing love songs.

The wedding was also attended by Neha’s singer brother Tony Kakkar, and the couple was seen matching steps with him.

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Rohanpreet got a tattoo dedicated to Neha on his arm that read ‘Nehu’s man.’ Neha had shared on Instagram, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear #NeHearts #NehuPreet”

The couple was also seen together on Indian Idol’s special episode on Valentine’s Day. Neha is one of the judges on the show.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Rohanpreet Sing Singer music
Related news
News | 17 Feb 2021

Pawandeep Rajan gets a surprise gift from Jubi Nautiyal on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show Indian Idol to be graced by Jubin Nautiyal for special episode on Maa.. It will be an fun fact evening with full of Masti and Entertainment on the sets..

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Spotify releases shorter affordable plans 'Premium Mini' to expand its subscriber base

MUMBAI: Spotify has done a Hutch. Confused? Go back a decade or so when the late actor Irrfan Khan graced our screens for ‘Hutch ka chhota recharge’; Rs 10, Rs 20 and Rs 50 talktime plans for the price-sensitive user from the cellular network that is today know as VI.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Upset Hindus seek apology from Rihanna for donning Lord Ganesha pendant in topless photo-shoot

MUMBAI: Upset Hindus are seeking apology from singer-actress-businesswoman Rihanna for wearing Lord Ganesha pendant (on a long necklace) covering her belly-button and posted on her official Twitter handle on February 15, calling it highly inappropriate.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Jai Matt & ROYAL release their first collaboration, "Tu Kehle Abhi"

MUMBAI: To begin 2021, JJ Prouductions presents Jai Matt's first collaboration with up and coming producer ROYAL.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Adnan Sami gives this advice to his son Azaan

MUMBAI: Pakistani singer-composer and Adnan Sami's son, Azaan Sami Khan, has shared the best advice he has received from his father. Azaan is Adnan Sami's son from his former wife, Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

News
Playtoome announces its new vertical Playtoome Originals, dedicates the first single to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more

top# 5 articles

1
Upset Hindus seek apology from Rihanna for donning Lord Ganesha pendant in topless photo-shoot

MUMBAI: Upset Hindus are seeking apology from singer-actress-businesswoman Rihanna for wearing Lord Ganesha pendant (on a long necklace) covering her...read more

2
Did you see Ariana Grande's titles of four bonus tracks on deluxe 'Positions'?

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the four bonus tracks that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of her Positions album. When...read more

3
FINNEAS unveils latest song "American Cliché"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has returned with “American Cliché,” a fan-favourite from his...read more

4
Spotify releases shorter affordable plans 'Premium Mini' to expand its subscriber base

MUMBAI: Spotify has done a Hutch. Confused? Go back a decade or so when the late actor Irrfan Khan graced our screens for ‘Hutch ka chhota recharge...read more

5
Pawandeep Rajan gets a surprise gift from Jubi Nautiyal on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show Indian Idol to be graced by Jubin Nautiyal for special episode...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games