Pawandeep Rajan gets a surprise gift from Jubi Nautiyal on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show Indian Idol to be graced by Jubin Nautiyal for special episode on Maa.. It will be an fun fact evening with full of Masti and Entertainment on the sets.. He belongs from Uttarakhand and specially came to cheer his favourate singer Pawandeep Rajan.. and said, You have made us proud brother and the hard work which you are putting every day is humongous, we all Uttharakhandi are very proud of you..He added, You have made our “Pahadi Topi” also very popular.. as people from all over the nation are very fond of this Topi.. He smiled..
In the show, Post the Performance of Jubin with Pawandeep on the song Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, Jubin got a surprise for him, and asked him to close his eyes.. and later, her mother comes and hugs him from behind and the set saw Pawandeep getting emotional for the first time on the sets.. and He said, “I am Blessed to have a mother who had nurtured my talent every now and then, and under her principles and guidance , I am achieving this success. Thanks Maa..”
Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television 8.00 pm.
MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more
MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has done a Hutch. Confused? Go back a decade or so when the late actor Irrfan Khan graced our screens for ‘Hutch ka chhota recharge...read more
MUMBAI: To begin 2021, JJ Prouductions presents Jai Matt's first collaboration with up and coming producer ROYAL. The song is a mirror to what Jai...read more
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated on several projects in the past, including the last blockbuster single ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na...read more
MUMBAI: Guitar player and singer-songwriter, Hitesh Rikki Madan released “Gal Sunn Zara”, about lovers who drift apart unknowingly only because they...read more
MUMBAI: Young Pakistani influencer Dananeerr Mobeen continues to trend on social media after Indian composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate...read more