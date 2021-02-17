For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Feb 2021 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Pawandeep Rajan gets a surprise gift from Jubi Nautiyal on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show Indian Idol to be graced by Jubin Nautiyal for special episode on Maa.. It will be an fun fact evening with full of Masti and Entertainment on the sets.. He belongs from Uttarakhand and specially came to cheer his favourate singer Pawandeep Rajan.. and said, You have made us proud brother and the hard work which you are putting every day is humongous, we all Uttharakhandi are very proud of you..He added, You have made our “Pahadi Topi” also very popular.. as people from all over the nation are very fond of this Topi.. He smiled..

In the show, Post the Performance of Jubin with Pawandeep on the song Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata, Jubin got a surprise for him, and asked him to close his eyes.. and later, her mother comes and hugs him from behind and the set saw Pawandeep getting emotional for the first time on the sets.. and He said, “I am Blessed to have a mother who had nurtured my talent every now and then, and under her principles and guidance , I am achieving this success. Thanks Maa..”

Keep watching Indian Idol Season 12 only on Sony Entertainment Television 8.00 pm.

