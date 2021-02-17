Jai Matt & ROYAL release their first collaboration, "Tu Kehle Abhi"

MUMBAI: To begin 2021, JJ Prouductions presents Jai Matt's first collaboration with up and coming producer ROYAL.

The song is a mirror to what Jai Matt is artistically pursuing, which is scaling fusion music for the global audience. Jai looks to expand the limits and definition of what Desi Fusion music is by bringing different flavor profiles to the table.

“I've been very on and off with originals in the past because remixes have just worked and always has that audience. But original music is where my heart lies, so I've been focusing way more on it, and you'll see that within my 2021 work. ” - Jai Matt

Desi fusion music has always been about identity, and this collaboration between Jai Matt and ROYAL marks the beginning of an evolved identity, which they pull from their respective Malayali and Bengali roots.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a sound that aims to blend the traditions and textures of Bollywood with the American landscape they were brought up in.