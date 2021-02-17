Hitesh Rikki Madan’s ‘Gal Sunn Zara’ is dedicated to wife Payal who always pushed and realized his full potential

MUMBAI: Guitar player and singer-songwriter, Hitesh Rikki Madan released “Gal Sunn Zara”, about lovers who drift apart unknowingly only because they fail to talk to each other about their needs and feelings.

Ex-Euphoria had the desire to write a Punjabi love song, something he had never tried before. “There was a melody I had been toying with and thought of putting words to it. I’m a Punjabi and even though my vocab is limited, ‘Gal Sunn Zara’ is a phrase I’ve grown up hearing that has stayed in my head. My friend Manish Dhawan who’s co-written the lyrics on this came up with some great inputs and voila. We had a simple Punjabi love poem with us”.

Watch here:

Excited about the release, Hitesh shared, “I played the song on my guitar for Vishesh (over the phone!) and he connected with it instantly. He came back with a storyline based on his interpretation of the song. I then adapted the song to this story, even bringing in a female vocalist because it would justify the visuals”. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, a well-acclaimed singer, has done magic to the song with her sultry voice. He recorded his final vocals to match the emotion in the rough cut of the video, additional music sections were created to fit the storytelling. The singer also revealed that the ukulele intro was not there initially and he is really happy he had to create it to fit the video because it’s turned out beautiful.

“Gal Sunn Zara” is dedicated to the love of his life, Payal. “Music and song writing comes to me through my experiences and I feel blessed to have the most loving and supportive partner”. Payal is not just the inspiration behind this love ballad, but someone who has always pushed him to raise the bar and realize his full potential. Hitesh has always been a live performer; he has also been writing and composing songs since his school days. “She has lived through my song’s day in and out, is my most honest critic and also my biggest motivator to do this. I think at some point she really started liking what I was creating and felt that my songs needed to be heard. In fact, I remember one day she gave me an ultimatum that If I don’t put my songs out there soon, she would leave me”.

Further, talking about his future endeavours, the singer has more songs that he is working on and plans to release over time. It will all culminate into my debut album which I’m calling “Break Ke Baad”. He has recently designed an online guitar course called ‘Connect with the Guitar’, tailored for players of all levels, starting from the very basics and covering all that it takes to deliver a complete performance. He is excited about this because this will make guitar learning possible for aspirants in remote areas too, where people do not have access to music schools, all at a very affordable price.

“And like most of my fellow musicians, I’m also hopeful that I could get back to performing regularly for live audiences as before”, he concluded.