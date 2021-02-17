For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Feb 2021 13:34 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Hitesh Rikki Madan’s ‘Gal Sunn Zara’ is dedicated to wife Payal who always pushed and realized his full potential

MUMBAI: Guitar player and singer-songwriter, Hitesh Rikki Madan released “Gal Sunn Zara”, about lovers who drift apart unknowingly only because they fail to talk to each other about their needs and feelings.

Ex-Euphoria had the desire to write a Punjabi love song, something he had never tried before. “There was a melody I had been toying with and thought of putting words to it. I’m a Punjabi and even though my vocab is limited, ‘Gal Sunn Zara’ is a phrase I’ve grown up hearing that has stayed in my head. My friend Manish Dhawan who’s co-written the lyrics on this came up with some great inputs and voila. We had a simple Punjabi love poem with us”.

Watch here:

Excited about the release, Hitesh shared, “I played the song on my guitar for Vishesh (over the phone!) and he connected with it instantly. He came back with a storyline based on his interpretation of the song. I then adapted the song to this story, even bringing in a female vocalist because it would justify the visuals”. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, a well-acclaimed singer, has done magic to the song with her sultry voice. He recorded his final vocals to match the emotion in the rough cut of the video, additional music sections were created to fit the storytelling. The singer also revealed that the ukulele intro was not there initially and he is really happy he had to create it to fit the video because it’s turned out beautiful.

“Gal Sunn Zara” is dedicated to the love of his life, Payal. “Music and song writing comes to me through my experiences and I feel blessed to have the most loving and supportive partner”. Payal is not just the inspiration behind this love ballad, but someone who has always pushed him to raise the bar and realize his full potential. Hitesh has always been a live performer; he has also been writing and composing songs since his school days. “She has lived through my song’s day in and out, is my most honest critic and also my biggest motivator to do this. I think at some point she really started liking what I was creating and felt that my songs needed to be heard. In fact, I remember one day she gave me an ultimatum that If I don’t put my songs out there soon, she would leave me”.

Further, talking about his future endeavours, the singer has more songs that he is working on and plans to release over time. It will all culminate into my debut album which I’m calling “Break Ke Baad”. He has recently designed an online guitar course called ‘Connect with the Guitar’, tailored for players of all levels, starting from the very basics and covering all that it takes to deliver a complete performance. He is excited about this because this will make guitar learning possible for aspirants in remote areas too, where people do not have access to music schools, all at a very affordable price.

“And like most of my fellow musicians, I’m also hopeful that I could get back to performing regularly for live audiences as before”, he concluded.

Tags
Hitesh Rikki Madan Gal Sunn Zara Break Ke Baad Connect with the Guitar Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
Related news
News | 31 Jan 2019

Indie Music at the LIL FLEA in Delhi

MUMBAI: Originated in Mumbai, The Lil Flea is India’s happiest and largest flea.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2018

NCPA jazz music band to launch, perform in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In a welcome announcement for music lovers, the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) will launch its own jazz collective here on Friday to popularise the genre in India.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2018

NCPA pays tribute to three legends of Jazz Music

MUMBAI: A long play of Ella Fitzgerald on the spool was considered to be the most relaxing thing. Billie Holiday, popularly known as Lady Day, was known for her soul-stirring music too. Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, is another gem of an artist revered by music lovers.

read more
News | 29 Jun 2018

Indie music artistes find help via crowdfunding

MUMBAI : Jazz singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and electronica producer Tarana Marwah are among the six talents from across India who are getting a chance to make their mark in the independent music scene via crowdfunding.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2018

'4 on a Swing' to present traditional jazz at NCPAÆs upcoming concert

MUMBAI: NCPA’s upcoming Jazz concert is a traditional affair, graced by 4 on a Swing, a band specialised in traditional jazz music. The quartet comprises of Pradyumna Singh Manot aka Paddy on piano, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya on vocals, Aditya Servaia on bass and Kunal Netrapal on drums.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

News
YouTube finally updates iOS users after months

MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

News
Playtoome announces its new vertical Playtoome Originals, dedicates the first single to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Pawri Hori Hai' girl trends post Yashraj Mukhate mashup

MUMBAI: Young Pakistani influencer Dananeerr Mobeen continues to trend on social media after Indian composer and internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate...read more

2
Amruta Fadnavis dropa new song

MUMBAI: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released her new song. The “magical mesmerising...read more

3
Ariana Grande sends 'So Much Love' after first Valentine’s Day engaged to Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is spreading the love this Valentine's Day! On Monday, Grande, 27, showed off a pile of white roses and petals surrounded in...read more

4
Spotify releases shorter affordable plans 'Premium Mini' to expand its subscriber base

MUMBAI: Spotify has done a Hutch. Confused? Go back a decade or so when the late actor Irrfan Khan graced our screens for ‘Hutch ka chhota recharge...read more

5
Did you see Ariana Grande's titles of four bonus tracks on deluxe 'Positions'?

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the four bonus tracks that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of her Positions album. When...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games