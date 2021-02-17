For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Feb 2021 13:01

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ new romantic single Lut Gaye featuring Emraan Hashmi is out now!

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated on several projects in the past, including the last blockbuster single ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ which topped all the charts. They now team up for another romantic song ‘Lut Gaye’ directed by the talented duo Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

The star, who has been a lucky mascot when it comes to romantic music and has been part of some of the most iconic love songs, features in a new soulful romantic ballad composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

‘Lut Gaye’ also starring Yukti Thareja, unravels the story that promises to ‘love you to death’ and reminds us of how love stays long after the person is gone.

Ready to make people fall in love with the song, says Emraan Hashmi, “We received appreciation and love for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and when Bhushan and Vinay Radhika spoke to me about Lut Gaye, I was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that hit you hard. Hope the audiences love the song as much as I do.”

Speaking on his several collaborations with Emraan, Bhushan Kumar says, “Emraan Hashmi takes romantic tracks to an all-new level with the way he beautifully emotes love, longing or even heartbreak. No one could have performed ‘Lut Gaye’ better than him and we are happy he agreed to feature in this melodious, soulful song. A beautiful story by Vinay-Radhika together with Jubin’s passionate voice, Tanishk’s sincere composition, and Manoj’s heartfelt lyrics, this one will stay with audiences for a long time.”

Speaking about the video, says director duo Radhika-Vinay, "It's always a pleasure working with Bhushan Sir and we have a great track record of blockbuster hits with T-Series so hope this song also becomes one. Audiences love watching Emraan Hashmi in quintessential romantic roles and we kept that in mind when we conceptualized the track."

Says singer Jubin Nautiyal, “Lut Gaye is a song about how love is eternal and reminds you that when everything else is gone love decides to stay.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series presents ‘Lut Gaye’ featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareja is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

