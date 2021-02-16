Shor Police to create a wonderland of John Mayer hits in Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals

MUMBAI: Shor Police-comprising the incredibly multi-faceted composer-producer-arranger Clinton Cerejo and the powerhouse vocals of Bianca Gomes—will reinterpret the works of contemporary blues-pop legend John Mayer in the upcoming edition of Paytm Insider’s Jim Beam Originals. Their unique gig is due to be performed on Feb 27, online on Paytm Insider’s new interactive live player.

Multi-award-winning composer and producer, Clinton Cerejo is a name to reckon with in the advertising and Bollywood circles in Mumbai owing to an illustrious two decade-long career. He has composed the film scores of iconic films like Kahaani, Teen, Jugni, Badla, and Dedh Ishqiya, as well as produced and arranged music for blockbusters like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Omkaara, Kaminey, amongst others. His ground-breaking work on MTV’s Coke Studio went on to become a genre-defining and visionary statement for pop fusion in India. Renowned in India for his ability to elevate genres and bend their rules ever so gently, Clinton’s Shor Police is a fitting choice for taking on the John Mayer setlist.

Say Shor Police, “John Mayer is one of the most intelligent songwriters of our time. It’s very rare these days to find an album where almost each and every song is gold. John Mayer has that with each of his songs. Doesn’t matter when he composed them, they always sound current and so relatable. We’re definitely going to be infusing more retro synths into the production and make these songs feel more hybrid. We’re also reharmonising some of these classics while retaining their original flavour.”

Speaking of hybrid, Bianca Gomes certainly brings in her extensive experience of seamlessly blending genres to the inimitable sound of Shor Police. With film credits that include blockbusters like English Vinglish, TE3N, Ekk Main Aur Ek Tu, Kahaani 2 and two highly lauded seasons of Coke Studio, Bianca’s powerful vocals combined with the timelessness she brings to her songs, complement Clinton’s musical genius, thus making her an invaluable singer-songwriter and co-producer in the two-piece outfit. Her strong Pop and Top 40-style sensibility, produces a creative conflict with Clinton's serious complex musical approach but Shor Police harnesses this very difference most productively.

It’s not surprising then that the duo decided on multiple Grammy-winning John Mayer’s marvellous discography. Mayer achieved stratospheric fame with his acoustic guitar-driven songwriting, particularly for his concert-regular hit Your Body is a Wonderland. From there, Mayer transitioned to performing more blues-rock, a genre that inspired him to be a musician in the first place. It saw him collaborate with blues demi-gods Buddy Guy, B.B. King and Eric Clapton, as Mayer brought a fresher, more contemporary sound to the genre.

Shor Police and Mayer are also connected by their Berklee College of Music, Boston, association. Whereas Mayer is a Berklee dropout, Clinton was the first contemporary composer from India to conduct master classes and residencies at the prestigious college in both their Boston and Valencia campuses.

Say’s Clinton, “We’ve tried to be true to the ethos of John Mayer’s songwriting, while still bringing these songs into our sonic world. What was interesting for us, is when we decided that even though John Mayer is a guitar-centric songwriter, we don’t necessarily need to be guitar-centric with our approach. Once we got past that in our heads, it was really fun putting our own spin on these tracks and we think the audience is going to love these versions.”

