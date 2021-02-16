Offset went overboard with Cardi B's Valentine's gift

MUMBAI: Cardi B’s husband Offset gifted her a very expensive handbag on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021.
The rapper posted a video of the bag from Chanel, designed in the shape of a gold birdcage, on Instagram. The bag is from the label’s pre-fall collection, and features diamonds wrapped around the top and bottom with a drawstring leather bag inside the birdcage.
Wondering about the price? It costs a whopping $20,500 (Rs 14,89,058). The international star showed the price tag in the video.
“Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn. You always getting me something different. Love and appreciate you,” Cardi B captioned the post.
The bag’s exterior features two golden bird structures. Besides, there is the iconic ‘CC’ interlocking logo and pearls at the bottom.
Netizens, however, did not seem too impressed. “I’m too broke to know what that even is,” a social media user responded to the Instagram video.
Another wrote, “When the expensive item looks so cheap you have to show its price tag.”
“I hope you’re also helping redistribute wealth and opportunity behind the scenes, so your fans that are struggling to feed their families don’t become embittered by this inequitable distribution of wealth,” a fan wrote.
What do you think about the handbag
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: The CEO and a educationist of Furtados School of Music came together to address the educaread more
MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more
MUMBAI: Cardi B’s husband Offset gifted her a very expensive handbag on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021. The rapper posted a video of the bag...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas’ adorable display of affection for Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day is all things love. While both of them might be away from...read more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is spreading the love this Valentine's Day! On Monday, Grande, 27, showed off a pile of white roses and petals surrounded in...read more
MUMBAI: Mika Singh has released his next single called "Tere bin zindagi" featuring Simrat Kaur. The song and the music video was released on...read more
MUMBAI: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released her new song. The “magical mesmerising...read more