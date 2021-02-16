For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Feb 2021 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

Offset went overboard with Cardi B's Valentine's gift

MUMBAI: Cardi B’s husband Offset gifted her a very expensive handbag on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021.

The rapper posted a video of the bag from Chanel, designed in the shape of a gold birdcage, on Instagram. The bag is from the label’s pre-fall collection, and features diamonds wrapped around the top and bottom with a drawstring leather bag inside the birdcage.

Wondering about the price? It costs a whopping $20,500 (Rs 14,89,058). The international star showed the price tag in the video.

“Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn. You always getting me something different. Love and appreciate you,” Cardi B captioned the post.

The bag’s exterior features two golden bird structures. Besides, there is the iconic ‘CC’ interlocking logo and pearls at the bottom.

Netizens, however, did not seem too impressed. “I’m too broke to know what that even is,” a social media user responded to the Instagram video.

Another wrote, “When the expensive item looks so cheap you have to show its price tag.”

“I hope you’re also helping redistribute wealth and opportunity behind the scenes, so your fans that are struggling to feed their families don’t become embittered by this inequitable distribution of wealth,” a fan wrote.

What do you think about the handbag

Tags
Cardi B Offset Singer rapper
Related news
News | 16 Feb 2021

Billie Eilish cried out of joy while watching her documentary

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared her reaction to watching her upcoming documentary for the first time, saying she “cried out of joy”.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2021

FINNEAS unveils latest song "American Cliché"

MUMBAI: Six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning musician, songwriter and producer FINNEAS has returned with “American Cliché,” a fan-favourite from his rousing live set, written, produced and performed by the 23-year old.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2021

Deniz Love's 'Lost Track' encompasses the bliss of time that passes us by effortlessly

MUMBAI: Deniz Love's 'Lost Track' encompasses the bliss of time that passes us by effortlessly. The uplifting, and euphoric anthem embraces the idea that it’s okay to live in the moment.

read more
News | 16 Feb 2021

Ariana Grande sends 'So Much Love' after first Valentine’s Day engaged to Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is spreading the love this Valentine's Day! On Monday, Grande, 27, showed off a pile of white roses and petals surrounded in candlelight on her Instagram story as she shared best wishes to her fans for the February holiday.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2021

Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in new film 'Bullet Train'

MUMBAI: Sandra Bullock is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of David Leitch’s upcoming assassin thriller film, Bullet Train.

read more

RnM Biz

News
With Jio Saavn and Zee5 onboard, Fire-Boltt’s global first Boltt Play app crosses one million user mark

MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

News
Playtoome announces its new vertical Playtoome Originals, dedicates the first single to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more

News
I don’t think music education is getting enough attention : Tanuja Gomes

MUMBAI: The CEO and a educationist of Furtados School of Music came together to address the educaread more

News
Vikram Mehra shares about how Carvaan brought back radio to living rooms

MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Offset went overboard with Cardi B's Valentine's gift

MUMBAI: Cardi B’s husband Offset gifted her a very expensive handbag on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021. The rapper posted a video of the bag...read more

2
This is how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made each other feel special on Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas’ adorable display of affection for Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day is all things love. While both of them might be away from...read more

3
Ariana Grande sends 'So Much Love' after first Valentine’s Day engaged to Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is spreading the love this Valentine's Day! On Monday, Grande, 27, showed off a pile of white roses and petals surrounded in...read more

4
Mika Singh new romantic track 'Tere Bin Zindagi' is out now

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has released his next single called "Tere bin zindagi" featuring Simrat Kaur. The song and the music video was released on...read more

5
Amruta Fadnavis dropa new song

MUMBAI: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released her new song. The “magical mesmerising...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games