News |  16 Feb 2021 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Deniz Love's 'Lost Track' encompasses the bliss of time that passes us by effortlessly

MUMBAI: Deniz Love's 'Lost Track' encompasses the bliss of time that passes us by effortlessly. The uplifting, and euphoric anthem embraces the idea that it’s okay to live in the moment. "Sometimes all it takes is a step back to realise the bigger picture and Lost Track puts the memories we live for into perspective," the artist explains. "When times flies, you’re having fun; but when someone loses track of time, the universe feels like it's revolving around them and the people they spend it with." With its inspirational vocals and dreamy guitar, Deniz Love takes listeners on that exact journey and delivers a sense that you've been there all along.

About Deniz Love:

Hailing from the hustling music hub of Houston, TX, Deniz Love's track to become a professional soccer player was cut short by a career ending injury that saw him turn to music for fulfilment. After touring under the name Yung Turk, Deniz sought after telling a new story that spreads love and positivity through emotional awareness. The dual citizen of Turkey and The United States paid homage to his heritage by using his first name, which means "The Sea" in Turkish. He says it represents parallels between the ups and downs that waves and tides both share with the nature of life. The "Love" in his stage name is about an effort to normalise the word outside of a romantic context. His idea is that Love should be carried with us wherever we go and whoever we cross paths with. His intimate lyrics and feel good tunes bring out the best of every listener by challenging others to embrace a side of them that isn't always at the forefront of our thought processes. With nearly 50,000 streams on his latest release after rebranding in late 2020, Deniz Love is a sure bet to watch out for this next year. 

