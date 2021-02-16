Billie Eilish cried out of joy while watching her documentary

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared her reaction to watching her upcoming documentary for the first time, saying she “cried out of joy”.
The teen pop star’s life and career so far will be opened up to her fans later this month with the arrival of the Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.
Watch Billie describe her experience watching “Billie Eilish: #TheWorldsALittleBlurry” for the first time.
Coming 2/26 to Apple TV+ @appletvhttps://t.co/hMcO3wtNaG pic.twitter.com/zs2VMTuJTF
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 14, 2021
In a new clip promoting the upcoming film, Eilish spoke about the experience of watching the documentary for the first time. “We were in my living room,” she said. “I was like, ‘Nope, nobody’s allowed to see it – not my family – nobody’s allowed to see it until I’ve seen it, cos I knew there was some stuff in there that I was gonna be mortified by.”
“Shit happened. I had a stomachache the entire day, but I cried out of joy for a lot of it. I never would have thought that anyone would be able to capture exactly what was going on in such a beautiful, intimate way.”
The World’s A Little Blurry was directed by R.J. Cutler and will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26.
Last month, the pop star spoke about making the film, saying: “It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” she said in a new interview. I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions…”
She went on to compare it to one of her favourite TV shows. “It’s like, I can’t help but think about the last episode of The Office when Erin was like, ‘How did you do it? How did you really get how we felt and what we were doing? How did you do it?” she said.
Meanwhile, it was reported earlier this month (February 5) that Eilish was in talks to serve as an executive producer on an upcoming biopic about Peggy Lee.
Fever will be helmed by Carol director Todd Haynes and will star Michelle Williams as Lee.
