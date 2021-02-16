For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Feb 2021 14:55 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande sends 'So Much Love' after first Valentine’s Day engaged to Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande is spreading the love this Valentine's Day!

On Monday, Grande, 27, showed off a pile of white roses and petals surrounded in candlelight on her Instagram story as she shared best wishes to her fans for the February holiday.

"Sending sm love," she wrote. "Hope everyone had a nice Valentine's Day," along with a smiley face.

This is the pop star's first Valentine's Day since getting engaged to Dalton Gomez in December.

Although the couple continues to remain private and has largely kept their romance under wraps, the hitmaker and the real estate agent began dating last January — and got serious while quarantining together in New York amid the coronavirus crisis.

"She realized he is very special," an insider previously told, adding that when Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, returned to Los Angeles for work, Grande followed.

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance," added the insider. "She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

