News |  16 Feb 2021 13:37

Amruta Fadnavis dropa new song

MUMBAI: Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has released her new song. The “magical mesmerising melodious masterpiece” was released on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. This is the cover version of the popular song 'Yeh Nayan Dare Dare' of the movie Kohraa (1964). Featuring Waheeda Rehman, the song was sung by Hemant Kumar.

“All through this romantic song, I enjoyed being my own valentine & believe me it was freaking amazing,” wrote Amruta while sharing the teaser of the song on her Twitter account.

Directed by Ashish Kumar Panda, the music of the cover song has been produced by Bharat Goel

While a section of social media users hailed her singing, others had a field day trolling Amruta.

Amruta, a banker by profession, is a singer too. However, more than appreciation, she often faces nasty backlash from Twitterati for her songs.

Earlier this year, she had released "Jazz song”, which was trolled by a section of users brutally.

In fact, her song titled 'Tila Jagu Dya', which she released on the occasion of Bhai Dooj last year, was criticised by Marathi film director and producer Mahesh Tilekar.

Speaking about Amruta’s voice, Tilekar had said (according to Mumbai Mirror): "Despite having a good voice, due to lack of name and money, no one extends a helping hand and stands behind new singers. Many new singers in Maharashtra with a melodious voice don't get a simple opportunity, but why is 'this singer' who lives in her own world continuously harassing people.”

He had also said that the songs sung by Amruta inflict pain on listeners. "People will tolerate the sound of a cow humming, but after hearing the voice of this self-proclaimed singer who insists that she 'will sing again, and again, and again, there's nothing that can stop her from exercising her vocal cords," Tilekar had added.

Amruta, however, takes criticism on the chin and keeps coming back with her songs.

