sad alex embraces Self-Love in new track "dating myself"

MUMBAI: In the spirit of Valentine's, sad alex celebrates the single life with her latest release, “dating myself.” Out now via Red Bull Records, the up-tempo track embraces the art of self-care, exploring the empowerment behind falling in love with yourself. Rather than falling prey to a toxic relationship, sad alex’s latest anthem encourages self-exploration and saving yourself the heartache. On release day, the song was placed in Spotify's New Music Friday playlists in Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Dating is weird and hard and confusing and a lot of work, so I found a loophole,” says sad alex. “Rather than digging through new people or recycling or old exes, why not date someone you've literally known your entire life? No, I don't mean your parents. That's weird, stop. And maybe it's time for you to move out of their basement. I mean you. Yeah, YOU! Date yourself, baby. No mysteries there. No pointless fights about what to do for date night, no pent-up frustration about those weird mouth noises they make while eating potato chips, no more clumsy, clueless clowns. Fall in love with yourself and watch your life fall into place. Thank me later!”

Her first solo release of 2021, “dating myself” follows sad alex’s collaborative hit “i’m glad that you found someone” featuring gnash, which has earned over 1 million streams and counting since its release last fall. The single was paired with an official remix contest, resulting in hundreds of fan submissions across social channels and over 2.7 million views on the TikTok campaign hashtags. Released last month, the winning remix – featuring singer Charlie Curtis-Beard – hit over 100,000 streams in less than 48 hours.

A multi-faceted singer, songwriter, producer, artist, illustrator, and dancer, sad alex brings a signature sense of humour, humility, and honesty to each release, crafting songs about lust, love, hate, and every emotion in between. Lending her songwriting skills to artists such as Kelly Rowland, Jordin Sparks, and Billions star Condola Rashad, sad alex continues to hone her sound, channelling her personality into complex and relatable music.

In 2020, sad alex signed with Red Bull Records and debuted her first single, "all the way over," which received New Music Friday placements on Spotify in more than 16 countries including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. Releasing singles including “stockholm’s a ghost town,” “hypotheticals,” and “sfs,” sad alex has received praise from outlets including Refinery29, Alternative Press, The Verge, Flaunt, Earmilk, and more, in addition to her single “new heartbreak” airing on the latest season of MTV’s Catfish. She recently teamed up with producer pluko and rapper Duckwrth on the single “High Hopes,” which serves as the official campaign soundtrack for Red Bull Discover Your Wiiings.