Rohanpreet Singh gets Neha Kakkar’s name inked on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh surprised his wife and Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar with the ultimate gift by getting her name permanently tattooed on his forearm. On Valentine's Day (February 14), Neha took to Instagram to share her happiness about the surprise with a series of photos. In the picture, we can see the tattoo 'Nehu's man' placed on Singh's forearm and Neha lovingly looking at Rohanpreet.
With the photos, she also wrote a heartfelt caption, "My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!" To this, Rohanpreet dotingly replied, "I love you more my queen. My babu doll!!" Actress-model Urvashi Rautels commented, "This is really the sweetest thing I saw on Internet today."
Rohanpreet had also posted pictures of the tattoo on his Instagram account and wrote that he’s proud to be Neha’s man. In the caption, he wrote, "Hey My Love Happy Valentine’s Day!! A Very Small Gift for You and I wanna tell you that I Feel So Proud When I see Your Name on my Arm now. Also, you know am Confused now coz you said this tattoo is a gift for You but I feel this is for Me coz getting Your Name Inked on My body is the biggest gift for me babu and I can Proudly say now that I'm #NehusMan. I Love You My Queen!"
Neha and Rohanpreet first met while shooting for the music video of 'Nehu Da Vyah' in August and fell head over heels in love with each other after their meeting. The lovebirds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020 with a wedding ceremony in Delhi and reception in Chandigarh. Professionally, they’ve collaborated on two songs - 'Khayaal Rakhya Kar' and 'Nehu Da Vyaah'.
