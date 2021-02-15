Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, passes away after hit-and-run in New York

MUMBAI: The 64-year-old father of the rapper Nicki Minaj passed away after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.
Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6.15pm on Friday when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau county police said.
Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Saturday. Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.
Minaj, 38, was born Onika Tanya Maraj in Trinidad and was raised in the New York City borough of Queens. She has not made any public statement about her father’s death.
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: The CEO and a educationist of Furtados School of Music came together to address the educaread more
MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more
MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more
MUMBAI: Amid the accusations of sexism and misogyny for the way he treated pop star Britney Spears during their relationship, singer-actor Justin...read more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas’ adorable display of affection for Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day is all things love. While both of them might be away from...read more
MUMBAI: Musician and entrepreneur Daniel Weber’s association with music dates back to when he was 13. Along with bassist Stephen Tecci, he founded...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh surprised his wife and Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar with the ultimate gift by getting her name permanently...read more
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi has always been known as the King of Romance and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is synonymous with the title of being the Music...read more