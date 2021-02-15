Mika Singh new romantic track 'Tere Bin Zindagi' is out now

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has released his next single called "Tere bin zindagi" featuring Simrat Kaur. The song and the music video was released on occasion of valentine's day that is the 14th of February. The music video has been directed by Vishal Desai and the music director is Bhargav Ojapali. The music is produced by kartik Dev and Gaurav dev. The story of the song has been done by Mini Bakshi. Its an out and out romantic track. Its very interesting to see the bad boy Mika in a romantic Avatar. He has a voice one could recognise in a million and the energy of an 18 year old.

We got in touch with mika regarding this and here is what he has got to say, "It's a romantic track to celebrate love. The younger generation needs a new love anthem and I think this is it. It's extremely melodious and it has a tune which would stick by. We have shot it beautifully and the story is worth watching out. I have not done such a romantic track for some time and I was super excited about it. It's been released at the right time. I am getting great feedback from the audience. A special thanks to all my team for putting this together. Listen and enjoy it."

Here is the song for you.