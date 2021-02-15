Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in new film 'Bullet Train'

MUMBAI: Sandra Bullock is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of David Leitch’s upcoming assassin thriller film, Bullet Train.
As reported by Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor has joined Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and Michael Shannon for the film.
The script, written by Zak Olkewicz, is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle. The plot follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a high-speed train in Tokyo.
It has not yet been revealed as to what role Bullock will play in the film, which began production in October last year and continued uninterrupted despite a crew member testing positive for the coronavirus.
Bullock has a few projects in the works at the moment, including a reunion with Netflix for a remake of an ITV series from 2009 that starred Suranne Jones, and she will also join Channing Tatum for a comedy called The Lost City of D.
In a new interview, Josh Malerman, the author whose 2014 post-apocalyptic novel was adapted by Netflix for a feature-length film, has revealed that a sequel film is in the works. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he told Inverse. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”
The film is based on Sarah Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.
The true-crime film will follow the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was convicted of murdering Gucci after she discovered he had been unfaithful. Lady Gaga is set to star as Reggiani in the upcoming film.
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: The CEO and a educationist of Furtados School of Music came together to address the educaread more
MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more
MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more
MUMBAI: Mika Singh has released his next single called "Tere bin zindagi" featuring Simrat Kaur. The song and the music video was released on...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh surprised his wife and Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar with the ultimate gift by getting her name permanently...read more
MUMBAI: India's favourite pastime is now in a competitive avatar with the second edition of Pro-Panja League! Panja, or arm-wrestling, is one of the...read more
MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi has always been known as the King of Romance and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is synonymous with the title of being the Music...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Robin Thicke takes criticism over his song The blurred lines with a pinch of salt. The 2013 hit got him and Pharell Williams in...read more