For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Feb 2021 22:04 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga, Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt in new film 'Bullet Train'

MUMBAI: Sandra Bullock is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of David Leitch’s upcoming assassin thriller film, Bullet Train.

As reported by Deadline, the Oscar-winning actor has joined Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Andrew Koji, Masi Oka and Michael Shannon for the film.

The script, written by Zak Olkewicz, is based on Japanese author Kotaro Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle. The plot follows a group of assassins with conflicting motives aboard a high-speed train in Tokyo.

It has not yet been revealed as to what role Bullock will play in the film, which began production in October last year and continued uninterrupted despite a crew member testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bullock has a few projects in the works at the moment, including a reunion with Netflix for a remake of an ITV series from 2009 that starred Suranne Jones, and she will also join Channing Tatum for a comedy called The Lost City of D.

In a new interview, Josh Malerman, the author whose 2014 post-apocalyptic novel was adapted by Netflix for a feature-length film, has revealed that a sequel film is in the works. “I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development,” he told Inverse. “Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

The film is based on Sarah Gay Forden’s book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.

The true-crime film will follow the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s wife, who was convicted of murdering Gucci after she discovered he had been unfaithful. Lady Gaga is set to star as Reggiani in the upcoming film.

Tags
Lady Gaga Singer music Sandra Bullock David Leitch Bullet Train
Related news
News | 15 Feb 2021

sad alex embraces Self-Love in new track "dating myself"

MUMBAI: In the spirit of Valentine's, sad alex celebrates the single life with her latest release, “dating myself.” Out now via Red Bull Records, the up-tempo track embraces the art of self-care, exploring the empowerment behind falling in love with yourself.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2021

Mika Singh new romantic track 'Tere Bin Zindagi' is out now

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has released his next single called "Tere bin zindagi" featuring Simrat Kaur. The song and the music video was released on occasion of valentine's day that is the 14th of February. The music video has been directed by Vishal Desai and the music director is Bhargav Ojapali.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2021

Nicki Minaj's father, Robert Maraj, passes away after hit-and-run in New York

MUMBAI: The 64-year-old father of the rapper Nicki Minaj passed away after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2021

Rohanpreet Singh gets Neha Kakkar’s name inked on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh surprised his wife and Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar with the ultimate gift by getting her name permanently tattooed on his forearm. On Valentine's Day (February 14), Neha took to Instagram to share her happiness about the surprise with a series of photos.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2021

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrate first Valentine's Day as parents

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is thankful for her sweet new Valentine.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy Businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more

News
Playtoome announces its new vertical Playtoome Originals, dedicates the first single to Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more

News
I don’t think music education is getting enough attention : Tanuja Gomes

MUMBAI: The CEO and a educationist of Furtados School of Music came together to address the educaread more

News
Vikram Mehra shares about how Carvaan brought back radio to living rooms

MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more

News
Flutin - A start-up funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh launches a new livestreaming tool to empower creators worldwide

MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh new romantic track 'Tere Bin Zindagi' is out now

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has released his next single called "Tere bin zindagi" featuring Simrat Kaur. The song and the music video was released on...read more

2
Rohanpreet Singh gets Neha Kakkar’s name inked on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh surprised his wife and Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar with the ultimate gift by getting her name permanently...read more

3
Celebs, Miss India Beauties, Dignitaries grace Pro-Panja League tournament at Radio Club, Mumbai

MUMBAI: India's favourite pastime is now in a competitive avatar with the second edition of Pro-Panja League! Panja, or arm-wrestling, is one of the...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releases the teaser of their next romantic ballad, Lut Gaye, with Emraan Hashmi and directed by Vinay Sapru & Radhika Rao

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi has always been known as the King of Romance and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is synonymous with the title of being the Music...read more

5
Singer Robin Thicke opens up on 'The Blurred Lines' controversy

MUMBAI: Singer Robin Thicke takes criticism over his song The blurred lines with a pinch of salt. The 2013 hit got him and Pharell Williams in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games