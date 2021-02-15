This is how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made each other feel special on Valentine's Day!

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas’ adorable display of affection for Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day is all things love. While both of them might be away from each other due to busy schedules, Nick made sure to make her feel special from a distance. The ‘Sucker’ singer gifted his ladylove with a haven of roses, about which Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a dreamy photograph. The photo was also accompanied by a little note which read, ‘I wish you were here @nickjonas just a couple of roses.. ’

Earlier, Nick also took to his Instagram handle to share a happy memory with his wifey across a beach. Both were seen riding horses and looked extremely adorable. He also penned an emotional note which read, “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back.

The ‘Barfi’ actress also took to her Instagram handle to share a mushy picture with her hubby. The actress looked pretty in a blue floral dress while Nick looked classy donning an uber cool shirt. Both are completely living in the moment, as the picture speaks volumes of their unconditional love. Have a look :