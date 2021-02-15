Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrate first Valentine's Day as parents

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is thankful for her sweet new Valentine.

On Sunday, the supermodel marked the romantic holiday by sharing a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself with her boyfriend Zayn Malik as they are surrounded by balloons and he rests his hand on her waist while they smile.

"I love you Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever ," she captioned the photo.

Hadid, 25, welcomed her first child, daughter Khai, with Malik, 28, in September via a natural home birth — during which the singer helped deliver their baby girl!

The mom of one opened up about her baby's delivery to Vogue for the magazine's March 2021 issue, proudly calling herself an "animal woman" for braving through the natural birth. Hadid said her daughter was a week late, and she wanted a "peaceful bringing to the world" for her first child.