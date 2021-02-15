Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik celebrate first Valentine's Day as parents

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid is thankful for her sweet new Valentine.
On Sunday, the supermodel marked the romantic holiday by sharing a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself with her boyfriend Zayn Malik as they are surrounded by balloons and he rests his hand on her waist while they smile.
"I love you Valentine && love the Valentine we get to share forever ," she captioned the photo.
Hadid, 25, welcomed her first child, daughter Khai, with Malik, 28, in September via a natural home birth — during which the singer helped deliver their baby girl!
The mom of one opened up about her baby's delivery to Vogue for the magazine's March 2021 issue, proudly calling herself an "animal woman" for braving through the natural birth. Hadid said her daughter was a week late, and she wanted a "peaceful bringing to the world" for her first child.
MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has foread more
MUMBAI: The CEO and a educationist of Furtados School of Music came together to address the educaread more
MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more
MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more
MUMBAI: Nick Jonas’ adorable display of affection for Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day is all things love. While both of them might be away from...read more
MUMBAI: Amid the accusations of sexism and misogyny for the way he treated pop star Britney Spears during their relationship, singer-actor Justin...read more
MUMBAI: The 64-year-old father of the rapper Nicki Minaj passed away after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said. Robert...read more
MUMBAI: Musician and entrepreneur Daniel Weber’s association with music dates back to when he was 13. Along with bassist Stephen Tecci, he founded...read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh surprised his wife and Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar with the ultimate gift by getting her name permanently...read more