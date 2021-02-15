Deepak Jeswal's romantic ghazal Bheeni Bheeni gets 1.3M views on YouTube within a day of its launch

MUMBAI: The soothing voice of Alka Yagnik and Arnab Chatterjee and the heart-touching lyrics of Deepak Jeswal have led Bheeni-Bheeni reach over 1.3M views on YouTube from music lovers.

The romantic ghazal released online on this Valentine’s Day weekend on major streaming platforms such as jiosavvn, apple music, amazon music, spotify besides his YouTube channel Deepak Jeswal Official. The video of the song shows a beautiful journey of a middle-aged couple, who are expressing their love through their day to day activities which they enjoy doing most. The 6-minute-long song also gave an overview of the recording studio, where all the singers, musicians and lyricists had recorded Bheeni-Bheeni.

Talking about the success of the song, Jeswal said, “I am thankful to God and all our fans, who have been appreciating and loving our song. The song is very close to my heart. I had written just like that - in one go, the words just flowed out on their own. I am extremely lucky that Alka ji agreed to lend her solulful voice to the song.”

After the success of Tere Qareeb, both Arnab and Jeswal wanted to work on another romantic Ghazal and that’s how the genesis of the song began. Yagnik’s poignant voices and the music of real instruments just added the right feel and emotion to the song.

The Agar Tum Saath Ho hitmaker is known for her massive contribution to the field of music. After singing bhajans for Akashvani, she lent her voice for the film Payal Ki Jhankaar in 1980. She has also won two National Film award for her soulful Bollywood renditions.

Recalling about the first day of recording the song, Jeswal said he got overwhelmed when he saw Alka Yagnik in the recording studio.

“It was phenomenal meeting her and I had a perfect fan boy moment,” Jeswal added.