Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releases the teaser of their next romantic ballad, Lut Gaye, with Emraan Hashmi and directed by Vinay Sapru & Radhika Rao

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi has always been known as the King of Romance and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is synonymous with the title of being the Music Maverick of the industry. So when two such dynamic entertainers join hands, it's a sure shot hit!
The two powerhouses have collaborated with the director duo, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao for a romantic ballad, Lut Gaye, who's teaser has just released. The video promises to be a treat for all Emran Hashmi fans and the music will surely give you goosebumps! Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the song features Yukti Thareja along with Emraan Hashmi. Jubin Nautiyal, who's roster of songs has never failed to impress, will surely set a romantic mood for all with his soulful voice. Whereas, Emraan's history of superhit songs and films will definitely set your heart racing!
A song that will tug at your heartstrings and bring you to play it loop is all set to release on T-Series' YouTube channel on 17th February and with the teaser out now we don't doubt that!
