Watch Neha Kakkar's 'booty shake' with husband Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar shared a fun video with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, via Instagram Reels. The clip started with her doing household chores as he gazed lovingly at her. The two then broke into a jig on Booty Shake, her brother Tony Kakkar’s new single, featuring their sister Sonu Kakkar.
“#BootyShake with @rohanpreetsingh. Congratulations!! @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial @ihansika @perysheetal17 @sattidhillon7 @anshul300 #NehuPreet #ReelItFeelIt,” Neha captioned her video. She and Rohanpreet wore matching outfits - a blue sweatshirt with Donald Duck on it, black pants and white sneakers.
Former Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar called Neha and Rohanpreet the ‘cutest couple’. The sentiment was echoed by their fans. “Omggg!! You both are the cutest myyy gawddd!!!” one wrote. “Omg, I'm legitimately dead after this! You bothhhh are so cuteee together,” another commented. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.
Neha and Rohanpreet will appear together on the Valentine’s Day special episode of Indian Idol 12, which she is a judge on. Host Aditya Narayan will also be joined by his wife, Shweta Agarwal.
Neha and Rohanpreet met in August last year at the shoot of the music video of Nehu Da Vyah. After the shoot, he asked her for her Snapchat ID, and they began talking. After a whirlwind romance, they got married in October last year.
Earlier, Neha told designer Anita Dongre that she was drawn to Rohanpreet’s good looks and polite demeanour instantly. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.
