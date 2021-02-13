Watch Cardi B’s wants Megan Thee Stallion's Knees in 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B is sharing the moments that stuck with her from filming the music video for "Up" in a new behind-the-scenes video series.

"Up" serves as the follow-up single to her smash Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion. Even though her ace isn't by her side this time around, the rapper definitely had Meg on her mind while working on the choreography for her latest music video.

In the first part of her behind-the-scenes video series that launched Monday, Cardi complained about her knees while practicing her moves in sneaker heels 23 days into rehearsal, as noted by her choreographer Sean Bankhead. "If you think I'm mother----ing Megan Thee Stallion, then that's a problem!" she yells at a crew member. "These the worst knees ever."

The "Savage" rapper's knees have been marveled at by many with her effortless, tireless twerking ability. She showed them off on her Instagram Live while dancing to "Up" with one of her friends, which prompted Cardi to want to come over.

"Ommmgg yooo.I gotta get out the house and hang wit Meg one day," she wrote Sunday on Twitter after someone brought Megan's Live to her attention.

The rappers set a new record when "WAP" debuted at No. 1 in August 2020 after earning 93 million streams, which is the greatest ever for a song in its first week of release.

Watch the first part of Cardi's behind-the-scenes videos for "Up" below.