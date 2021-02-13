For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Tulsi Kumar spills the bean with Amaal Malik and Armaan Mallik in her show Indie Hain Hum: Season 2

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has bowled us over with her singing for several years, and now the versatile songstress has ventured out further in the field of music. Tulsi has now added another feather to her hat by turning Host and RJ for the RED FM show, Indie Hain Hum season 2 in association with T-Series.

As a music artist herself, Tulsi has always supported and collaborated with musicians for independent music in her career and has given record breaking music. Ever since she started her career back in 2006, she has risen to become one of the most renowned name in the music fraternity and has a track record of delivering back to back chartbusters. Tulsi has given her audiences several iconic songs like Tum JoAaye, Hum Mar Jayenge, Soch na Sake, O Saki Saki, Tera Ban Jaunga to indie songs like Tanhaai, Naam, Tere Naal, Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham and many more .

For her show, the artist lineup includes independent artists from across the country and the show will bring in interesting and fun conversations around the prevailing music scene. Speaking about her collaboration for Indie Hain Hum, “Music binds people beyond everything, and I am extremely grateful for being a part of this initiative. Plus being a host is a completely new role for me and I am surely enjoying it. I am very excited to see what the new talents have in store and to bring forth some great music and independent artists before the audiences. Many of my friends from the music fraternity will be gracing the show, talk about their journey in the field, some personal secrets will be revealed. It was so much fun to do this, audiences will definitely love it.”

Starting with the first episode, Tulsi Kumar interacts with brother duo Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik where the duo reveal some secrets, talk about their bonding, their passion for music. From welcoming the duo by singing Zara Thehro to see their bromance to them talking about their journey in this industry, Tulsi introduces the viewers to new budding talent through the show as well.

Tulsi Kumar Amaal Mallik Tera Ban Jaunga Red FM
