Soulful night with Bole Naina Music video launch with music legends

MUMBAI: Sufiscore , the popular channel and record label, launched the album Bole Naina, Silences Speak with lyrics by lyricist Gulzar, rhythm by Ustad Zakir Hussain , music by Violinist and composer Deepak Pandit , vocals by Patibha Singh Baghel and video direction by Ravi Jadhav yesterday in the presence of music legends and fraternity.
Before the album launch, special videos of Gulzar , Ustad Zakir Hussain, Vishal Bharadwaj and Pankaj Udhas wishing the album great success were played , and each maestro blessed the artists . The Album was launched by Hariharan, Salim, Shekhar Ravjiyani, Papon, Richa Sharma along with composer Deepak Pandit , singer Pratibha Singh Baghel and video director Ravi Jadhav.
The other celebrities to grace the occasion were Shilpa Rao, Anup Jalota, Lesli Lewis, Jaspinder Narula and many more. Bole Naina, Silences Speak is a soulful music album which recreates the magic of ghazal, thumri and classical music. Watch the video on Sufiscore YouTube channel and listen to all the songs on all audio streaming platforms.
