For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2021 13:40 |  By RnMTeam

Soulful night with Bole Naina Music video launch with music legends

MUMBAI: Sufiscore , the popular channel and record label, launched the album Bole Naina, Silences Speak with lyrics by lyricist Gulzar, rhythm by Ustad Zakir Hussain , music by Violinist and composer Deepak Pandit , vocals by Patibha Singh Baghel and video direction by Ravi Jadhav yesterday in the presence of music legends and fraternity.

Before the album launch, special videos of Gulzar , Ustad Zakir Hussain, Vishal Bharadwaj and Pankaj Udhas wishing the album great success were played , and each maestro blessed the artists . The Album was launched by Hariharan, Salim, Shekhar Ravjiyani, Papon, Richa Sharma along with composer Deepak Pandit , singer Pratibha Singh Baghel and video director Ravi Jadhav.

The other celebrities to grace the occasion were Shilpa Rao, Anup Jalota, Lesli Lewis, Jaspinder Narula and many more. Bole Naina, Silences Speak is a soulful music album which recreates the magic of ghazal, thumri and classical music. Watch the video on Sufiscore YouTube channel and listen to all the songs on all audio streaming platforms.

Tags
Anup Jalota Ustad Zakir Hussian Ravi Jadhav music
Related news
News | 13 Feb 2021

Watch Cardi B’s wants Megan Thee Stallion's Knees in 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B is sharing the moments that stuck with her from filming the music video for "Up" in a new behind-the-scenes video series.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Actress Devshi Khanduri fainted during shoot of "Kinna Chauna" music video

MUMBAI: Devshi Khanduri is popular Actress/Lyricst, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood movie industry. Devshi has worked in popular movies like Chargesheet, Khel Toh Ab Shuru Hoga, oppam etc.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Taylor Swift's ‘Fearless’ includes a major Easter Egg

MUMBAI: Is it an Easter egg? Baby, just say YES!

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Taylor Swift’s recreated version ‘Love Story’ is out!

MUMBAI: The wait is over: On Feb. 12, Taylor Swift officially dropped her new version of "Love Story," just one track off her soon-to-be released album Fearless (Taylor's Version).

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Jharkhand locals protest in Delhi against Rihanna's beauty brand

MUMBAI: A protest was staged by a group of Jharkhand locals outside the DLF Promenade Mall here against international popstar Rihanna's cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Vikram Mehra shares about how Carvaan brought back radio to living rooms

MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more

News
Flutin - A start-up funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh launches a new livestreaming tool to empower creators worldwide

MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more

News
Government leaves businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari announces collaboration with Sai Mehar Media's Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi

MUMBAI: India’s leading short video-sharing app Chingari has announced a strategic collaboration read more

News
Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Timberlake says sorry to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

MUMBAI: Amid the accusations of sexism and misogyny for the way he treated pop star Britney Spears during their relationship, singer-actor Justin...read more

2
Actress Devshi Khanduri fainted during shoot of "Kinna Chauna" music video

MUMBAI: Devshi Khanduri is popular Actress/Lyricst, who has worked predominantly in Bollywood movie industry. Devshi has worked in popular movies...read more

3
Watch Neha Kakkar's 'booty shake' with husband Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar shared a fun video with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, via Instagram Reels. The clip started with her doing...read more

4
Tulsi Kumar spills the bean with Amaal Malik and Armaan Mallik in her show Indie Hain Hum: Season 2

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has bowled us over with her singing for several years, and now the versatile songstress has ventured out further in the field of...read more

5
Watch Cardi B’s wants Megan Thee Stallion's Knees in 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B is sharing the moments that stuck with her from filming the music video for "Up" in a new behind-the-scenes video series. "Up" serves...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games