Florian Picasso will be live from Pablo’s atelier on February 20th with artist Cyril Kongo, bringing the world a truly unique experience

MUMBAI: After the huge success of his last livestream from the Villa Californie in Cannes, showcasing the house with impressive architectural projections and special effects, Florian will once again delight his fans with a very special event.

Florian will give people around the world the unique opportunity to see the inside of the villa during this exclusive event, made possible in partnership with Pioneer DJ. On February 20th, the great-grandson of Pablo Picasso will host a livestream performing on the latest gear from Pioneer DJ, from the living room of the villa, which used to serve as Picasso’s painting studio. For this occasion, and for one night only, the room will be transformed back to its original state to resemble what it looked like when Pablo was working there, filled with paintings, sketches, and sculptures.

During Florian’s 90 min set, artist Cyril Kongo will simultaneously paint an artwork beside him. With Florian being adopted from Vietnam by the Picasso family and Cyril Kongo being of Vietnamese origin as well, both artists have a very strong connection to the country. This is why they decided to collaborate with Maria Bravo and Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Foundation on this special project. Thanks to Pioneer DJ, Kongo will use the CDJ 3000 as canvas reimagining the player as a one of a kind design. The piece created by Cyril during Florian’s set will be auctioned and all the profits will go to an orphanage in Vietnam. The painting will later be handed over to its buyer during a Global Gift Gala.

Do not miss out on this unique opportunity and be sure to tune in here on February 20th at 4:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM ET / 10 PM ICT.