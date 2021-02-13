For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Feb 2021 19:02 |  By RnMTeam

Florian Picasso will be live from Pablo’s atelier on February 20th with artist Cyril Kongo, bringing the world a truly unique experience

MUMBAI: After the huge success of his last livestream from the Villa Californie in Cannes, showcasing the house with impressive architectural projections and special effects, Florian will once again delight his fans with a very special event.

Florian will give people around the world the unique opportunity to see the inside of the villa during this exclusive event, made possible in partnership with Pioneer DJ. On February 20th, the great-grandson of Pablo Picasso will host a livestream performing on the latest gear from Pioneer DJ, from the living room of the villa, which used to serve as Picasso’s painting studio. For this occasion, and for one night only, the room will be transformed back to its original state to resemble what it looked like when Pablo was working there, filled with paintings, sketches, and sculptures.

During Florian’s 90 min set, artist Cyril Kongo will simultaneously paint an artwork beside him. With Florian being adopted from Vietnam by the Picasso family and Cyril Kongo being of Vietnamese origin as well, both artists have a very strong connection to the country. This is why they decided to collaborate with Maria Bravo and Eva Longoria’s Global Gift Foundation on this special project. Thanks to Pioneer DJ, Kongo will use the CDJ 3000 as canvas reimagining the player as a one of a kind design. The piece created by Cyril during Florian’s set will be auctioned and all the profits will go to an orphanage in Vietnam. The painting will later be handed over to its buyer during a Global Gift Gala.

Do not miss out on this unique opportunity and be sure to tune in here on February 20th at 4:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM ET / 10 PM ICT.

Tags
Florian Picasso Pablo Singer
Related news
News | 13 Feb 2021

Watch Cardi B’s wants Megan Thee Stallion's Knees in 'Up'

MUMBAI: Cardi B is sharing the moments that stuck with her from filming the music video for "Up" in a new behind-the-scenes video series.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Watch Neha Kakkar's 'booty shake' with husband Rohanpreet Singh

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar shared a fun video with her husband, singer Rohanpreet Singh, via Instagram Reels. The clip started with her doing household chores as he gazed lovingly at her.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Justin Timberlake says sorry to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

MUMBAI: Amid the accusations of sexism and misogyny for the way he treated pop star Britney Spears during their relationship, singer-actor Justin Timberlake has apologised to her, saying he knows that he failed her.

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Taylor Swift’s recreated version ‘Love Story’ is out!

MUMBAI: The wait is over: On Feb. 12, Taylor Swift officially dropped her new version of "Love Story," just one track off her soon-to-be released album Fearless (Taylor's Version).

read more
News | 13 Feb 2021

Jharkhand locals protest in Delhi against Rihanna's beauty brand

MUMBAI: A protest was staged by a group of Jharkhand locals outside the DLF Promenade Mall here against international popstar Rihanna's cosmetic brand, Fenty Beauty.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Vikram Mehra shares about how Carvaan brought back radio to living rooms

MUMBAI: Riding on the success of Carvaan, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, unveiread more

News
Flutin - A start-up funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh launches a new livestreaming tool to empower creators worldwide

MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more

News
Government leaves businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari announces collaboration with Sai Mehar Media's Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi

MUMBAI: India’s leading short video-sharing app Chingari has announced a strategic collaboration read more

News
Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jharkhand locals protest in Delhi against Rihanna's beauty brand

MUMBAI: A protest was staged by a group of Jharkhand locals outside the DLF Promenade Mall here against international popstar Rihanna's cosmetic...read more

2
Inspiration behind 'Bajre Da Sitta' was to experimenting with genres and keeping the old and new vibe: Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi

MUMBAI: Rashmeet Kaur and Deep Kalsi dropped a classic Punjabi folk marriage ceremonial song “Bajre Da Sitta” featuring Ikka’s signature rap. The...read more

3
BLACKPINK's Lisa shares new dance video of 'Lili's Film'

MUMBAI: On February 12, BlackPink’s Lisa put out a new dance video called “Lili’s Film -" The Movie”. This basically takes her “LILI’s FILM” series...read more

4
Tulsi Kumar spills the bean with Amaal Malik and Armaan Mallik in her show Indie Hain Hum: Season 2

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has bowled us over with her singing for several years, and now the versatile songstress has ventured out further in the field of...read more

5
Soulful night with Bole Naina Music video launch with music legends

MUMBAI: Sufiscore , the popular channel and record label, launched the album Bole Naina, Silences Speak with lyrics by lyricist Gulzar, rhythm by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games