News |  12 Feb 2021 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Blake Shelton the ultimate stepdad to Gwen Stefani's kids

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is a country superstar, a coach on The Voice and even a restaurant owner. And after he marries Gwen Stefani, he'll officially have a new title: stepdad to her three children Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

The Grammy-nominated artist reflected on the responsibility during a recent interview on the KFROG radio show The Ride With Kimo & Heather. "There's definitely nothing easy about it," Shelton said. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

But he's got a great example in his own stepfather, who he called one of his heroes. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

And while the "God's Country" star said he takes the role seriously, he also knows how to let loose with the boys. "I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

In fact, Stefani is grateful to have him in their lives, paying tribute to her fiancé on Father's Day: "Thank u for helping me raise these boys."

Shelton opened up about the post during a July interview with Today. "Well, you know, that's a scary moment for me," he said. "Because it's one thing for me to be, you know, with the kids all the time and be there buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while, you know, that they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me."

Stefani shares her kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The two filed for divorce in 2015. Later that year, she started dating Shelton. And in October 2020, he proposed.

Not only do Shelton and Stefani live together, but they also work together, releasing hit singles like "Happy Anywhere" and starring alongside each other on The Voice. They even acted in a Super Bowl commercial together.

"People to this day-and I'm one of them, by the way-just can't wrap their head around the fact that Gwen Stefani is my girlfriend, now my fiancée," Shelton told the radio program. "It is ridiculous. I admit that. I will admit it. I don't know what she's thinking."

Games