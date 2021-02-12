For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2021 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Urvashi Rautela's Valentine's special music video "Teri Load Ve" is out.

MUMBAI: February, the month of love and romance is here and so is superstar Urvashi Rautela’s next music video “Teri Load Ve”. Urvashi Rautela previously delivered some great movies like “Singh Saab the Great”, “Sanam Re”, and very recently “Virgin Bhanupriya”. Well, apart from the movie industry Urvashi Rautela is also superior in the music industry, music like “Love Dose”, “Gal Ban Gayi”, “Ek Diamond Da Haar”, “Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi”, and many more which were a great hit, features Urvashi Rautela.

The beautiful, Urvashi Rautela, knows how to charm the world and here she is again with a new music video with singer Singga. The music video is named “Teri Load Ve”, which is sung by the vocalist Singga and directed by Dilsher Singh & Khushpal Singh, lyrics of the song are written by Ellde Fazilka. The music video features a heartbreaking love story between, Urvashi Rautela and Singga. In the video, Urvashi Rautela can be seen wearing exquisite dresses that are just worth watching. “Teri Load Ve” has been released on hug day making it Valentine's special, to which the fans can groove.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela seems very busy because she has certain movies and web series lined up to shoot. Urvashi Rautela completed shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web series “Inspector Avinash”, which also stars Randeep Hooda. “Black Rose”, a bilingual thriller, which is said to be released in Hindi and Telugu, has Urvashi Rautela in the lead. Urvashi Rautela will also be seen in the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. Meanwhile, the actress has signed up for an international project with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Tags
Urvashi Rautela Thirutu Payale 2 music
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2021

Nicholson reveals commanding new track 'Determine Your Life'

MUMBAI: Carl Nicholson makes his 2021 debut with his fiery new hard trance tune, ‘Determine Your Life’. The track displays Nicholson’s iconic sound and is an incredible release following his recent hits ‘Outta Here’ and highly regarded album, Reverent.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Sansui endeavours to make Valentine's Day special with the launch of spectacular 'Love to Sing, Sing to Win' contest; introduces exciting range of Android TVs

MUMBAI: Taking love affair with consumers one step further this Valentine’s Day, Sansui has today announced a unique #LoveToSingSingToWin contest along with its exciting range of Android TVs.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Shah Rule releases dual singles 'Hooked' and 'Khara Sona'

MUMBAI: India’s premier hip-hop label, Mass Appeal India has partnered with Gully Gang Entertainment for the release of Indian origin rapper, recording artist, music producer and audio engineer, Shah Rule’s dual singles release ‘Hooked’ featuring globally acclaimed Shillong-based rapper Meba Ofil

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Watch Blake Shelton the ultimate stepdad to Gwen Stefani's kids

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is a country superstar, a coach on The Voice and even a restaurant owner. And after he marries Gwen Stefani, he'll officially have a new title: stepdad to her three children Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2021

Taylor Swift's new version of 'Love story' and 'Taylor's version' of Fearless will be out soon

MUMBAI: Swifties, we can't calm down! Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement on Thursday, Feb. 11. During a virtual appearance on Good Morning America, the Grammy winner revealed that she's dropping her updated version of "Love Story" at midnight!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Flutin - A start-up funded by SEGA and Sukhbir Singh launches a new livestreaming tool to empower creators worldwide

MUMBAI: Music platform Flutin has announced the launch of its free livestreaming tool.read more

News
Government leaves businesses on a cliff edge over commercial rent debt

MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Governread more

News
Made in India social app Chingari announces collaboration with Sai Mehar Media's Wild Music Records and Wild Music Haryanvi

MUMBAI: India’s leading short video-sharing app Chingari has announced a strategic collaboration read more

News
Moj joins forces with Snap to strengthen its Creator Tools

MUMBAI: Leading Indian short video destination, Moj today announced a new partnership with Snap Iread more

News
BIG FM launches season two of 'Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho' with Sadhguru

MUMBAI: Radio network BIG FM has launched the second season of the audio entertainment show Dhun read more

top# 5 articles

1
See Mariah Carey's recreation of Shawn Mendes' Instagram post

MUMBAI: Nothing can come between this duo: Mariah Carey and Shawn Mendes are proving they're friend goals in their latest social media posts. It's...read more

2
Taylor Swift's new version of 'Love story' and 'Taylor's version' of Fearless will be out soon

MUMBAI: Swifties, we can't calm down! Taylor Swift made a surprise announcement on Thursday, Feb. 11. During a virtual appearance on Good Morning...read more

3
Shah Rule releases dual singles 'Hooked' and 'Khara Sona'

MUMBAI: India’s premier hip-hop label, Mass Appeal India has partnered with Gully Gang Entertainment for the release of Indian origin rapper,...read more

4
Sansui endeavours to make Valentine's Day special with the launch of spectacular 'Love to Sing, Sing to Win' contest; introduces exciting range of Android TVs

MUMBAI: Taking love affair with consumers one step further this Valentine’s Day, Sansui has today announced a unique #LoveToSingSingToWin contest...read more

5
Nicholson reveals commanding new track 'Determine Your Life'

MUMBAI: Carl Nicholson makes his 2021 debut with his fiery new hard trance tune, ‘Determine Your Life’. The track displays Nicholson’s iconic sound...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games